Register
22:17 GMT08 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the medical personnel wearing full protective suits examine a patient infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the intensive care unit at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020.

    ‘Staggering Numbers’: Thanksgiving COVID-19 Wave Emerges as Cases, Hospitalizations Skyrocket

    © REUTERS / PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081297030_0:107:3121:1862_1200x675_80_0_0_be30da92f490f8fc6938a2b31c574f32.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012081081401205-staggering-numbers-thanksgiving-covid-19-wave-emerges-as-cases-hospitalizations-skyrocket/

    The latest data by Worldometer shows that there have been more than 15.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus in the US and more than 292,000 related deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 68 million cases and 1.5 million deaths.

    The United States is beginning to show signs of a post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases, with health experts getting increasingly concerned that December may become the deadliest month of the pandemic to date.

    According to the COVID Tracking Project, the United States had on average nearly 200,000 new cases a day over the last week, with more than 2,200 people, on average, dying daily in the same time frame. 

    Specifically, the latest tally by the New York Times shows that there has been an average of 201,778 cases per day in the last week, which is an increase of 17% from the average two weeks earlier. In addition, the number of hospitalized patients on December 7 was 102,148, the highest figure recorded yet.

    Although new case numbers are falling in some states like Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan and New Mexico, some of the US’ largest cities, including areas of the Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, are adding thousands of new cases daily. In fact, over the last week, new case numbers have risen or stayed level in 39 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, according to the Times tally.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told CBS’ Norah O’Donnell on Monday during the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit that the US has yet to see the entire impact that Thanksgiving gatherings will have on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

    "The blip from Thanksgiving isn't even here yet," Fauci told O'Donnell.

    "So we're getting those staggering numbers of new cases and hospitalizations before we even feel the full brunt of the Thanksgiving holiday," Fauci added, also warning that cases could spike dramatically due to Christmas and New Year’s festivities if Americans ignore medical advice and behave recklessly.

    Before the Thanksgiving holiday took place late last month, health experts were already urging people to avoid travel and large gatherings.

    "One of our concerns is people over the holiday season will get together, and they may actually be bringing infection with them to that small gathering and not even know it," Dr. Henry Walke, the COVID-19 incident manager for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters in a conference call last month. 

    As cases continue to spike, US states are preparing to distribute a vaccine this month. Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer have both completed phase 3 clinical trials of their vaccines and have applied for emergency approval for their drugs from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

    Documents published Tuesday by the FDA shows that the vaccine made by Pfizer and German company BioNtech provides strong protection against the novel coronavirus within 10 days of the first dose, the New York Times reported.

    Related:

    UK Radio Station Faces Ofcom Fine For Airing 'Unchallenged' Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories
    'Can’t Wait': UK Health Secretary Says Coronavirus Restrictions Could Be Loosened by 'End of March'
    US Election; Yemeni Civil War; Brexit; Coronavirus
    Global Biopharmaceutical CEOs Hold Virtual Briefing on Coronavirus
    Meritocracy or Technocracy? Meet Joe Biden's Top Health Team Picks to Oversee Coronavirus Response
    Tags:
    hospitalization, life under COVID-19 quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse