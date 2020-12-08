Register
21:54 GMT08 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Joe Biden, left, is seen with Gen. Lloyd Austin, the top U.S. commander in Iraq, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011

    Joe Biden Officially Nominates Gen. Lloyd Austin as Next US Defense Secretary

    © AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    5211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081399284_0:261:2717:1789_1200x675_80_0_0_d3b681abf2744807a874c20e218185a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012081081400813-joe-biden-officially-nominates-gen-lloyd-austin-as-next-us-defense-secretary/

    Four-star US Army Gen. Lloyd Austin retired in 2016 and has more than 40 years of military experience. If cleared by US Congress, his nomination would mark him as the first Black official to serve as the US' secretary of defense.

    Projected US President-elect Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday that he would be nominating Austin to serve as the 28th secretary of the US Department of Defense.

    A statement issued by Biden's transition team noted that Austin "is a trusted and crisis-tested leader who has overseen some of the most complex and impactful operations int he history of the armed services - including serving as the chief architect of the effort to defeat [Daesh] in Iraq and Syria."

    In a separate op-ed piece published in The Atlantic, Biden wrote that Austin is a "true and tested soldiers and leader," and that as a result of spending "countless hours with him," the former vice president determined this his nominee "is the definition of a patriot."

    "He rose through the Army’s ranks during his distinguished and trailblazing career. He was the 200th person ever to attain the rank of an Army four-star general, but only the sixth African American," Biden stated. "He built a career grounded in service to this country and challenged the institution that he loves to grow more inclusive and more diverse at every step."

    "He was the first African American general officer to lead an Army corps in combat and the first African American to command an entire theater of war; if confirmed, he will be the first African American to helm the Defense Department—another milestone in a barrier-breaking career dedicated to keeping the American people secure," he continued.

    However, it's worth noting that Austin's nomination, albeit met with less criticism than his fellow nominees, was not taken easily by some congressional lawmakers since the retired military official had not been out of active military service for a period of at least seven years.

    The seven-year rule was implemented so that it could be ensured that the US Department of Defense was in civilian control. Most recently, lawmakers issued a waiver to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, but sentiment has grown against issuing such a clearance.

    Biden acknowledged the issue in The Atlantic piece, but called on lawmakers to issue a waiver "given the immense and urgent threats and challenges our nation faces."

    "[Austin] knows what is at stake, and he knows how much work lies ahead. And I know that, under his leadership, the Department of Defense will never fail to advance the security of the American people in ways that honor our highest values and ideals," Biden concluded.

    Biden's nominee had been included on a shortlist with defense policy adviser Michèle Flournoy and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. The two fellow candidates were also met with criticism, with critics zeroing in on Johnson's links to the expansion of family detentions and deportation during his time in office.

    Flournoy released a statement following the confirmation, noting that she herself was looking "forward to helping [Austin] and the president-elect succeed in any way that I can." Flournoy was initially considered the front-runner for the position and would have been the first woman to run the Pentagon.

    Austin previously led the US Central Command and was pivotal to the removal of US forces and equipment from Iraq during the Obama administration's troop drawdown in 2011. He officially retired from active military service in 2016. Austin's nomination was expected to be announced during a Friday event in Delaware.

    Related:

    Biden's Cabinet Likely to Get US Mired in More 'Forever Wars', Analysts Say
    ‘So Much for Unity’: High-Profile Republican Blasts Biden Over Weak, Crooked, Partisan Cabinet Picks
    Biden's Cabinet Picks Are "Diverse" on the Surface Only
    From Iraq to Raytheon: Who is General Lloyd Austin, Joe Biden's Defence Secretary Pick?
    Tags:
    nomination, Joe Biden, U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, US Congress
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse