Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Purchase $31 Million Lot on Exclusive Florida Island - Report

The married couple's reported $31 million real estate purchase is located on "Billionaire Bunker," an island enclave off the coast of Miami, Florida, that is regarded as "the world's most exclusive municipality."

Ivanka Trump, adviser to US President Donald Trump, and senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner are set to close a deal on a $31.8 million waterfront lot on the high-security Indian Creek Island, or "Billionaire's Bunker," Page Six reported in a Tuesday exclusive.

Lot 4, the 1.8-acre lot in question, is being sold by Spanish singer Julio Iglesias in a deal slated to close on December 17, the outlet said.

The Indian Creek Village touts itself as "the world's most exclusive municipality" and presently retains a 13-man police force to protect the 29 residences within the private, gated community.

Island residents include billionaire Eddie Lampert, the former CEO and chairman of Sears Holdings; Hotels.com co-founder Bob Diener; and businessman Carl Icahn.

Following Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's projected election victory, the two Trump administration officials are expected to depart their $15,000-per-month rental home in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, DC, within the coming months.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner's alleged purchase signals their potential relocation to Florida.

The president and first lady Melania Trump filed a declaration of domicile in late 2019, changing their primary residence from New York City, New York, to Palm Beach, Florida.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state,” Trump tweeted in October 2019. “Few have been treated worse.”

Branding mogul and Manhattan resident Donny Deutsch argued the New York Times that Kushner and Ivanka Trump would have a difficult time returning to their primary residence of New York City.

“He’s despicable but larger than life," he said of the US president. “Those two are the hapless minions who went along.”

New York-based comedians Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler recently made it known that Kushner and Ivanka Trump are "NOT WANTED" and would not be welcomed back to New York City following their White House stints.

Kushner Companies LLC, the New York-based real estate company where Kushner was CEO before taking up his post at the White House, announced a $1 billion apartment project in October that seeks to build a total of 3,000 units in South Florida. A relocation to Florida would put Kushner in closer proximity to the project and the Bal Harbour penthouse of his parents, Charles and Seryl Kushner.