Register
20:26 GMT08 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Commander of US Central Command Gen. Lloyd Austin III conducts a media briefing on Operation Inherent Resolve, the international military effort against (IS) Islamic State group, on October 17, 2014

    From Iraq to Raytheon: Who is General Lloyd Austin, Joe Biden's Expected Defence Secretary Pick?

    © AFP 2020 / Paul J. Richards
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012081081398180-from-iraq-to-raytheon-who-is-general-lloyd-austin-joe-bidens-expected-defence-secretary-pick/

    A major position in the likely incoming administration has now been filled. As the presumptive winner of the 2020 US general election, former Vice President Joe Biden appears to be following his pledges to appoint a historically diverse cabinet. But will this have lead to any significant changes in policy?

    Joe Biden has selected retired Army General Lloyd Austin to serve as his defense secretary if the presumptive 2020 winner takes the oath of office in January, Politico reports.

    According to The Associated Press, Biden offered and Austin accepted the post on Sunday. The position was reportedly accepted on condition of anonymity because the selection was not yet formally announced.

    Austin, who retired in 2016, served as the first Black commander of US troops in the Middle East and if confirmed, would be the African American to head the Pentagon. 

    Who is he?

    Graduating from the US Military Academy in 1975 graduate at West Point, Austin has served in uniform for 41 years.

    The 67-year old hails from Thomasville, Georgia, and holds a master’s degree in education from Auburn University and another MA in business management from Webster University.

    Austin served as vice chief of staff of the Army and was the last US commanding general in Iraq before the full withdrawal in 2011. During his tenure in the Middle East, he worked closely with then-Vice President Biden.

    Joe Biden, left, is seen with Gen. Lloyd Austin, the top U.S. commander in Iraq, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011
    © AP Photo / Khalid Mohammed
    Joe Biden, left, is seen with Gen. Lloyd Austin, the top U.S. commander in Iraq, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2011

    Between 2013 and 2016, the four-star general served during the Obama administration as the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for overseeing activity in the Middle East, Central Asia, and part of South Asia.

    He was also the primary military architect of the US-led assault on the Daesh in Iraq and Syria. During this time, he was given $500 million to put together a rebel army in Syria against the terrorist group. The project failed spectacularly, only managing to recruit around 60 fighters of the 5,400 the Pentagon intended.

    Under pressure from Congress, Austin admitted that only “four or five” Syrian rebels that the United States had trained to combat the self-declared Islamic State were actually in Syria.

    During his tenure, Centcom was also accused of skewing intelligence on Daesh in order to make the extremist group appear weaker and portray US action against them seem more effective than it actually was.

    The Pentagon’s inspector general later cleared Austin of the charge of deliberately falsifying intelligence.

    A Revolving Steel Door

    Despite the nomination of the first Black defense secretary being lauded as a progressive victory, General Austin's position on the board of Raytheon Technology - the second-largest defense contractor on Earth - could be a sticking point for Democrats who want to see an administrative shift away from military-industrial picks.

    If his selection is ultimately confirmed, this would give an arms manufacturer official direct oversight of the nation's $750 billion annual defense budget.

    Trade visitors stand in front of a Raytheon booth during the Singapore Air Show. (File)
    © AFP 2020 / ROSLAN RAHMAN
    Trade visitors stand in front of a Raytheon booth during the Singapore Air Show. (File)

    This may also clash with Biden's own policy pledges. During his primary campaign, the former vice president promised to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia and drop US support for the monarchy's continued bombardment of Yemen.

    However, Raytheon is a key sup­pli­er of armaments to US & Saudi intervention in Yemen and has "lob­bied aggressively in opposition to curbs on arms sales to the Sau­di-led coali­tion", according to In These Times reporter Sarah Lazare.

    Jon Rainwater, executive director of advocacy group Peace Action, said on Monday that Austin's position in Raytheon is no "side issue" given the firm's active stake in ongoing world conflicts.

    "Biden will quickly face calls to block arms sales to the [United Arab Emirates] that include Raytheon missiles", he said.
    "The revolving door between Pentagon and industry can easily impact policy", Rainwater added.

    A Historic Selection?

    Joe Biden came under increasing pressure from Democratic Asian, Black, and Latino lawmakers to uphold his promise to form the most diverse cabinet in US history.

    Michele Flournoy, who was for a long-time believed to be the front-runner, would have been been the first woman to assume the post of defense secretary. Biden also considered Jeh Johnson for the role, a former Pentagon general counsel who previously worked as secretary of homeland defense under President Obama.

    Even though Congressional caucuses back the appointment, his nomination will require a bypassing of the National Security Act of 1947, which established that “a person who has within ten years been on active duty as a commissioned officer in a Regular component of the armed services shall not be eligible for appointment as Secretary of Defense".

    Despite the limitations being dropped to seven years in a 2008 ruling, General Austin still falls within the law's prohibition period, which is intended to ensure civilian control over the military.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, listen as President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, listen as President Donald Trump

    In regular circumstances, this would be a historic anomaly and a serious diversion from legal precedent, and in many ways, it still is considering the waiver has only been made twice before in US history.

    However, the same exception was made four years ago for James Mattis, the retired Marine general who was selected as President Donald Trump's first secretary of defense.

    Before Mattis, the waiver was only given once before to George C. Marshall in his 1950 selection.

    During the 2016 confirmation hearings, Democratic Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed said that he would oppose any future waivers, as Congress should give them "no more than once in a generation".

    Therefore, Austin is likely to face resistance from those in Congress who believe in keeping a clear demarcation between the Pentagon's civilian and military leadership, especially since Democrats have criticised Donald Trump for filling civilian posts with former military personnel.

    Why Austin?

    So far, Gen Austin has largely avoided the public eye, and has been seen in few interviews, nor does he often speak publicly about military operations.

    He does, however, have a strong personal relationship with the presumptive president-elect. So far, all of Biden's national security nominees have been close to him for some time and have developed a personal trust.

    While Biden may be prioritising personal loyalty, going into the confirmation process could prove problematic. As Rainwater predicted, there are now "double whammy" concerns over non-civilian oversight of the Pentagon, as well as a "mega-contractor who benefits from some policies and whose profits are threatened by others".

    Tags:
    Lloyd Austin, nomination, U.S. Secretary of Defense, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse