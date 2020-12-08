Register
14:22 GMT08 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Canadian Zoo Sends Pandas Home to China After Pandemic Frustrates Bamboo Imports

    'Panda Diplomacy' Remains Despite Trade War as China's Bears Allowed to Stay in US Zoo

    AFP
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/69/1079296906_0:0:1778:1000_1200x675_80_0_0_e704b9f3346a0ef6d9ee4dc5d0c8d78d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012081081395041-panda-diplomacy-remains-despite-trade-war-as-chinas-bears-allowed-to-stay-in-us-zoo/

    Americans will still be able to enjoy visiting giant pandas in the Washington zoo despite relations between Washington and Beijing being shaken up in recent years by the ruling Trump Administration.

    Despite the Trump Administrations' pivot against China on trade and the coronavirus pandemic, giant pandas will stay at the Smithsonian’s national zoo in Washington for a further three years as part of an agreement with Chinese wildlife officials, the zoo announced on Monday.

    "Giant pandas, icons and ambassadors for the efforts to save the species in Washington, D.C., since 1972, will continue to live at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo through the end of 2023", the zoo said in a press release.

    With the panda loan deal between the United States and China set to expire in December, the Smithsonian's National Zoo, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, said it had agreed to a three-year extension with the Conservation Biology Institute and China Wildlife and Conservation Association.

    Under the terms of the agreement, the zoo’s 22-year-old female giant panda Mei Xiang, and 23-year-old male giant panda Tian Tian would be shipped to China in December 2023.

    Three of the couple's previous cubs have already been sent to China and their newest, Xiao Qi Ji, who was born on 21 August this year, is set to make the trip when the new agreement runs out.

    “Along with millions of Americans, I look forward to the next three years, watching Xiao Qi Ji grow and making further strides in conservation and in our understanding of giant pandas,” said Steve Monfort, director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

    Around 1,800 giant pandas exist in the wild in China, primarily in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, with some 600 residing in zoos and breeding centers across the globe.

    Not Black & White

    So-called 'Panda Diplomacy' was coined when President Richard Nixon first accepted the gift of the animals after fermenting more cordial relations with China in the early 70s.

    While US-China relations have become increasingly strained in recent years due to Trump's trade war and rhetorical attacks against Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has also shown signs of restoring a more conventional approach.

    On Monday, Donald Trump's economics advisor, Larry Kudlow said th president was not planning to introduce any new tariffs on China before January.

    “On the trade talks, we remain engaged,” Kudlow said at a Washington Post event.
    “We’re not planning on any new tariffs".

    Kudlow stressed that China is largely adhering to an initial agreement of the trade arrangements struck to bring the trade dispute to a close, regarding targets for purchasing specific agricultural products such as soybeans.

    “Data show this, that China is abiding by a good chunk of the phase one trade deal,” he said but also added that they "may be behind because of the pandemic situation".

    Despite “phase one” of an agreement being signed between the two superpowers earlier this year, many of the tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in products are still in place.

    The Trump Administration claims that China is "cheating" on global trade and is using its economic influence to accumulate data from users in other countries.

    Conversely, China claims that the policies of successive US administrations in attempting to restrict Chinese trade and technological investments around - such as introducing bans on Huawei - is due to Washington's being unable to compete with their closest economic challenger. 

    Joe Biden, who is the presumptive successor to Donald Trump, said he would not immediately to drop tariffs imposed by Trump during his four years in office, pledging to prioritise US workers and domestic manufacturing.

    After ascending to office on 20 January, Biden has pledged to restore traditional cordial relations with allies like the European Union, which has already signalled it would seek further to put pressure further on Beijing.

    Related:

    Fears Over Second 'Panda Pandemic' Grow But Should You Worry About China's Bubonic Plague Cases?
    Columbus Zoo Searches for Missing Red Panda
    Cute Red Pandas Complete Obstacle Course
    Tags:
    Biden, Trump, US, China, panda
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman uses a face mask as a measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia on 19 March 2020.
    Life in the COVID-19 Era
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse