Register
00:14 GMT07 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A customer wears a mask as he walks out of a Walgreen's pharmacy store and past a sign advising that a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available at Walgreens in Northbrook, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020

    US to Feel Shortage of Vaccines, Despite Promises to Ship 300 Mln by January, Report Claims

    © AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/06/1081377852_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_b0cdcd078caa711b580007453678bac7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012061081377699-us-to-feel-shortage-of-vaccines-despite-promises-to-ship-300-mln-by-january-report-claims/

    In May, while announcing his administration's 'Operation Warp Speed', the US president, alongside one of the world's largest coronavirus vaccine developers, affirmed confidence in attaining a goal of producing 300 million or more vaccines by the end of the year.

    The first batches of COVID-19 vaccines created under the US Operation Warp Speed, a cooperative effort between the Trump administration and private drug companies, are expected to be delivered to the first users by the end of the month. The amount of vaccines has been sharply cut to about 10% of what was promised, reportedly due to manufacturing problems, logistics bottlenecks and a lack of raw material supplies to laboratories, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

    The initial plans announced in May included not less than 300 million vaccine doses, while the current plan - after emergency-use approval - will before the end of this year see just 35-40 million. According to current projections, only up to 20 million people across the US will get the two-shot vaccine, according to the Washington Post.

    Under the Trump initiative, Operation Warp Speed included several drug companies racing to develop, test and produce a ready-to-use injection against the backdrop of the biggest pandemic in one 100 years, the Spanish Flu.

    Over time, the government has sharply lowered its expectations on the amount of doses that will be available, reportedly saying that deliveries will be dispersed between states to ensure enough supplies for the second shot, as required by the Pfizer vaccine regimen, 21 days after the first shot.

    According to the report, the sharply lower allocation numbers have caused confusion among state authorities, as they prepare for a lack of vaccine supply in the early stages of the vaccination campaign.

    "I come from a family of seven siblings, and best practice was always to have seven of everything being given out," said Joe Sullivan, a senior health adviser in Oregon, a state expecting just 35,000 doses in the initial wave from Pfizer. “But we know that’s not possible in this case."

    The vaccine supply is said to be accelerated in January-February of 2021, though it will not meet the amounts previously set by Trump in May. Paul Mango, deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services, has reportedly mentioned supply failures at one of the vaccine developing companies.

    "There were a couple of our vaccine candidates that took significantly longer, in terms of failed batches, in terms of not having the purity we sought,” the Washington Post quotes Mango, who did not name the company which experienced batch failures. "We have cracked the code on these things but we’re two months behind on some of them."

    The head of the Trump administration’s vaccine initiative, former GlaxoSmithKline pharmaceutical executive Moncef Slaoui, in the White House Rose Garden in May, said he was confident that “several hundred million” two-shot vaccines would be ready by the end of 2020.

    Instead, Slaoui reportedly said recently that authorities are planning to ship only a small amount of vaccines before January, and they expect to not be able to fully immunize the population until the middle of 2021.

    "If enough people are immunized, we should have this pandemic under control in the second half of 2021," he suggested recently.

    According to data collated by the Johns Hopkins University, with a single-day record of 227,000 new cases, the total count of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States has topped 14,712,272 cases. A minimum of 282,057 deaths have been registered since the pandemic outbreak at the beginning of the year, with over 5.4 million patients reportedly recovered from the disease.

    Related:

    UK To Face 'Perfect Storm' of NHS Winter Crisis and Brexit Delays Amid Vaccination Roll Out
    Queen Elizabeth II Expected to Get Coronavirus Vaccine in Coming Weeks, Reports Say
    Moscow Plans Vaccination of 6-7Mln People Over Long-Term Period, Mayor Says
    Trump’s HHS Chief Dismisses Biden Claim About Lack of ‘Detailed Plan’ for Covid Vaccine Rollout
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Pfizer Inc, Pfizer, vaccine, US President, Donald Trump, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse