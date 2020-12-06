Kennesaw State Uni Back to Normal Operations As Suspect in 'Armed Intruder Incident' Apprehended

On Sunday, after an "armed intruder incident" taking place in Marietta campus of Georgia's Kennesaw State University, the KSU Emergency Management Office announced on social media that the suspect involved in the incident had been apprehended, saying there is "no threat to either KSU campus".
"All Clear. Suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus. Please resume normal operations", KSU said in a post.
According to local media reports, the suspect was described as "a man with a ponytail and a ball cap".
KSU Alert: All Clear. Suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus. Please resume normal operations.— KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) December 6, 2020
Earlier, KSU's Emergency Management alerted its students via social media of the "armed intruder" on campus, urging students to shelter in a secure location.
"An armed Intruder has been reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. Lock all doors and windows. Turn off lights and silence cell phones, if possible", Emergency Management office said.
According to the statement, the suspect had been spotted near the Machinist Lodge on campus at approximately 2:40 p.m. local time.
KSU Alert: Marietta Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.— KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) December 6, 2020
Shortly after the announcement, the Emergency Management service noted that the incident was reported only on university campus located in Marietta, outlining that there was no need to hide in Kennesaw Campus.
