Register
10:32 GMT06 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The cross on top of the First Baptist Church is silhouetted in front of the sun on Sunday, 20 August 2017, in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

    Irresponsible or Reasonable? US Pastor Tells Parishioners to 'Get' COVID and 'Get it Over With'

    © AP Photo / Julio Cortez
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/06/1081374078_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_a8c94f481236d829e0417742c9c5fbaf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012061081374241-irresponsible-or-reasonable-us-pastor-tells-parishioners-to-get-covid-and-get-it-over-with/

    A number of American clergymen have been highly criticised during the coronavirus pandemic for continuing to hold in-person worship services in their parishes and not following social distancing rules. Some of them have even been arrested and charged for defying COVID-related measures.

    Michigan pastor Bart Spencer has come under fire this week after a video of his 15 November sermon resurfaced online. During the eyebrow-raising preaching, the religious leader told his congregation to contract coronavirus and “get it over with”.

    ​In a short clip, the pastor of the Holland’s Lighthouse Baptist Church can be heard saying, after a brief coughing episode: “COVID, it’s all good.  Several people have had COVID, none have died yet. It’s okay, get it, get it over with, press on.”

    The whole video of a two-hour sermon was initially posted on the church’s website but apparently was later deleted. However, the controversial moment was shared on Facebook by Holland Happenings group, sparking an online debate about whether the clergyman’s words were reasonable or just an “irresponsible” and “crazy” act.  

    “Don’t be Mislead by people like this! It is Real & It does Kill! Please Protect Yourselves,” one social media user commented.

    “Wait. I know several people who got it, and they all got better. I must also be a terrible person,” another one disagreed.

    ​The pastor later told The Holland Sentinel that he and several of his elderly family members had already contracted coronavirus several weeks before. Spencer said that although the illness was “not fun”, his “bout with the flu was worse”.

    The pastor later clarified to FOX 17 News that he “would never tell them [parishioners] to go get sick, but you don’t know how you’re going to get it”.

    “I’ve given the best 24 years of my life to this congregation, I love them. I would never ever put them at risk.”

    According to Spencer, his church has made some necessary changes to adopt to COVID-19 realities and prevent the virus’ rapid spread, including a switch to more online events and practicing social distancing. Lighthouse Baptist Church, however, has now resumed regular worship services at the behest of the congregation spring, the pastor said. Wearing a mask is still not obligatory when attending the church, as Spencer believes this is a highly personal decision.

    “If you want to wear a mask in church, wear one, if you want to social distance, do so. I honour that and I respect that. I’m not going to force you to take your mask off, but conversely, I do not want you to tell me what I have to do,” the man explained his position.

    According to the pastor, he had never denied that COVID-19 affects people differently and people die from it, which is “a horrible situation”.

    “But for people to destroy their life, for a ‘what if,’ for an uncertainty, just didn’t make sense to me logically,” Spencer added.
    In this June 12, 2020, file photo, a health worker draws blood for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich
    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    In this June 12, 2020, file photo, a health worker draws blood for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich

    He still believes that everyone will eventually contract the virus, citing information from the America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Thus, according to the pastor, wearing masks and social distancing won’t help.

    “It is a virus, it is horrible to get it, it is hyper-infectious, nobody is denying that, my argument is that give us the liberty to make up our own mind,” Spencer said.

    Although the real transmission and fatality rate of coronavirus is still not known due to asymptomatic cases, scientists now believe that the estimated death rate among COVID-19 patients aged 70 years or over is around 5.4%. Therefore, the infection is generally believed to be deadlier and more infectious than the seasonal flu.

    According to CDC, the use of personal protective equipment can be an effective way to reduce the spread of the virus when social distancing cannot be practised.

    The state of Michigan, which has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, has now recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The fatality rate from the virus in the state is estimated to be around 2.5% among all age groups.

    Several American preachers have come under fire during the coronavirus pandemic for defying rules introduced to halt the rapid spread of the virus, including Florida-based pastor Rodney Howard-Browne and Louisiana’s Tony Spell, the Reverend of Life Tabernacle Church. In March, Spell was charged with six misdemeanours for continuing holding large in-person services, violating state orders. Later, he was arrested for reportedly assaulting a protester outside his church, but was released on a $5,000-bond.

    Tags:
    baptism, Baptist, Michigan, United States, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse