SpaceX Dragon Cargo Mission Successfully Launches For ISS From Kennedy Space Centre

SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft has been successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida to the International Space Station (ISS), a day after the takeoff was postponed because of poor weather conditions.
The spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS at 18:30 on Monday.
Earlier, NASA said that SpaceX Dragon will deliver supplies necessary to support probes taking place at the ISS.
During the station's Expeditions 64 and 65, more than 250 science and research investigations are scheduled to take place.
SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft will spend about a month attached to the ISS before returning to Earth.
Watch Sputnik's video to see the launch of the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft.
