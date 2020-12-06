SpaceX Dragon Cargo Mission Launches For ISS From Kennedy Space Centre

Watch a live broadcast from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida where SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is set to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS), a day after the takeoff was postponed because of poor weather conditions.
Earlier, NASA said that SpaceX Dragon will deliver supplies necessary to support probes taking place at the ISS.
During the station's Expeditions 64 and 65, more than 250 science and research investigations are scheduled to take place.
SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft will spend about a month attached to the ISS before returning to Earth.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)