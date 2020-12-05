Colin Kaepernick's NFL Debut Jersey Becomes Most Expensive Football Shirt to be Sold at Auction

Colin Kaepernick's number 7 jersey he wore during his debut NFL game back in 2011 has been sold at auction for $128,000 - the highest price for an NFL jersey ever, according to the organiser of the bidding.
The jersey remained perfectly spotless, as Kaepernick, a back-up to Alex Smith at the time, made only one hand-off to Frank Gore before returning to the bench.
The quarterback signed the jersey with the message "2011 game worn rookie jersey" and then gave it to his friend, journalist Aaron Prince, who then auctioned it eight years later. Only in 2020 did it find its way to Julien's Auctions where it was sold for the whopping sum. The identity of the buyer, however, remains unknown.
Colin Kaepernick is not only well-known for his sports career, he is also famous for his political activism, in particular for the trend of kneeling during the US national anthem before football games as a token of protest against racism and police violence against African Americans in the US.
