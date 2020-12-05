New York State Attorney General Releases New Video of Daniel Prude and Troy Hodge Incident

In March, Daniel Prude, an African-American man, died after police restrained him by placing a spit bag over his head and handcuffing him while they were responding to a 911 emergency call.

The New York State Attorney General's Office has released new video footage of Daniel Prude and Troy Hodge, who died after separate encounters with police officers.

One of the released video consists of additional dashboard camera footage taken prior to the death of Daniel Prude.

“Our criminal justice system is in need of significant reform to rebuild the trust between police and the communities they serve,” State Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The video shows officer Mark Vaughn at the site of the incident, with Daniel Prude seen lying naked on the ground.

Prude vomited and appeared lifeless about two minutes later.

Before being apprehended that night, Prude was running naked through the streets under the influence of PCP, shouting that he had the coronavirus. His family had called 911 trying to explain that he was going through a mental health crisis.

According to Prude’s family, he died of asphyxiation on 30 March.

Rochester has seen Black Lives Matter protests held in connection with Prude's death.

Troy Hodge died on 17 June 2019 following a confrontation with police.