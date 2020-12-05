Trump Signs So-Called Rodchenkov Act to Fight Doping With Help of US Courts

"On Friday, December 4, 2020, the President signed into law: H.R. 835, the 'Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act of 2019,' which imposes criminal sanctions on certain persons involved in international doping fraud conspiracies; and requires restitution for victims of such conspiracies," the White House said.
According to Trump, Section 6 of the act requires executive agencies, including the Department of Justice, to share information with the US Anti-Doping Agency about potential violations of the act's provisions.
"My Administration will treat section 6 of the Act consistent with the President's constitutional authority to control the dissemination of information, the disclosure of which could impair national security, foreign relations, law enforcement, or performance of the President's constitutional duties," the US president added.
The Rodchenkov act gives US courts a right to deliver judgments on cases of doping usage at the international sports competitions, in which US athletes take part. The legislation is an example of an ex-territorial use of US jurisdiction.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has expressed concern over this act as, from its point of view, it can undermine the global anti-doping efforts.
The act is named after former head of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov, who became a key informant of WADA on the alleged state-run doping program in Russia.
