Register
02:25 GMT05 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows medical marijuana plants being grown before flowering during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ravena, N.Y.

    US House Passes Reform Bill to Federally Decriminalize Marijuana

    © AP Photo / Hans Pennink
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1080983685_0:290:3063:2012_1200x675_80_0_0_631b63e27377321c2bb6367f15101175.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012051081365900-us-house-passes-reform-bill-to-federally-decriminalize-marijuana/

    Marijuana, a drug commonly used in the United States, has also been one of the most widely debated substances. While some argue that decriminalization or legalization will help boost the economy and ensure it is safely regulated, others suggest that the drug is addictive and that legalizing it could increase dependence, particularly among teens.

    The US House on Friday passed legislation that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, marking the first time that either chamber of Congress has voted to legalize marijuana.

    The legislation, called the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, was passed on a party-line vote of 228-164. 

    “The MORE Act is a common-sense bill that will make a tangible, real difference in the lives of millions of Americans. I'm proud of this bill centered around ideals of racial, economic, and moral justice and I look forward to the House passing it today,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who introduced the bill, tweeted before the bill was voted on.

    ​The GOP-controlled Senate, however, is not expected to vote for legislation which would remove cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances, expunging some marijuana convictions for nonviolent criminals, and impose a 5% sales tax on cannabis products.

    The bill would also ban the “denial of federal public benefits to a person on the basis of certain cannabis-related conduct or convictions."

    “We’re here because we have failed three generations of Black and Brown young people, whose lives can be ruined, or lost, by selective enforcement of these laws. This legislation will end that disaster. It's time for Congress to step up and do its part,” Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, said on the House floor on Friday, the Hill reported.

    The bill would allow states to individually implement their own regulations on the sale and distribution of medical marijuana. Individuals, however, would no longer be prosecuted on a federal level for marijuana transgressions.

    The bill is supported by organizations including the National Cannabis Industry Association, the Marijuana Policy Project and the American Civil Liberties Union.

    The bill has been criticized by an anti-cannabis group, Smart Approaches to Marijuana. 

    “It’s an unserious bill that was voted on in an unserious manner and we rest easily knowing there is zero interest in moving this bill in the Senate and zero interest in supporting it in either the current administration or the incoming one,” the organization’s president, Kevin Sabet, said in a statement to the Hill.

    Earlier this week, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized the House for passing the cannabis bill instead of focusing on a COVID-19 stimulus bill that both parties reportedly have agreed upon.

    "The House of Representatives is spending this week on pressing issues like marijuana. You know, serious and important legislation befitting this national crisis," McConnell sarcastically said this week, CBS reported.

    Recreational marijuana is currently legal in 15 states and Washington DC. Medical marijuana is legal in 34 states.

    Related:

    South Dakota Authorities File Lawsuit Against Voter-Approved Recreational Marijuana Amendment
    Medical Marijuana Could Be New Cash Crop Export to US and Europe, Says Rwanda
    Let The Good Times Roll: Polish Zoo Begins Treating Stressed Elephants With Medical Marijuana
    High Falls: Niagara Region Becomes Hotspot for US-Canada Border Marijuana Smuggling
    Voters in New Jersey Say 'Yes' to Legalising Recreational Marijuana as Americans Vote for President
    Tags:
    bill, marijuana, US Senate, US House of Representatives, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse