Register
02:25 GMT05 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    tiger

    Volunteer Mauled by Tiger at Sanctuary Belonging to Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King'

    Facebook/Big Cat Rescue
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081365366_469:0:2245:999_1200x675_80_0_0_6dc380585af917b0a6b35e119fc25f87.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012051081365398-volunteer-mauled-by-tiger-at-sanctuary-belonging-to-carole-baskin-of-tiger-king/

    The wildly popular Netflix show “Tiger King” featured an employee of star Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage whose hand was torn off by a wildcat. While Exotic is in prison after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot against his archnemesis, Carole Baskin, it seems as though similar misfortune has now struck a volunteer at her establishment

    Candy Couser, a longtime volunteer at Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, nearly had her arm torn off by a tiger. Emergency crews say she is hospitalized with serious injuries, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed it has opened an investigation.

    "We have received a report of an incident that took place at Big Cat Rescue this morning and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Captive Wildlife section is investigating," a spokesperson for the agency said. "We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

    The sanctuary for exotic cats, which was also featured in the Netflix docuseries, announced the news on Facebook, revealing that Couser, a volunteer of five years, was bitten by a tiger named Kimba. 

    The attack took place on Thursday around 8 a.m. local time, according to WFLA-TV.

    “It is against our protocols for anyone to stick any part of their body into a cage with a cat in it,” Big Cat Rescue wrote in a statement, according to WTSP-TV

    "Kimba grabbed her arm and nearly tore it off at the shoulder,” the sanctuary's Facebook post stated. 

    Another worker heard the commotion and came running as Kimba loosened his grip. A nurse helped stop the bleeding while another person used a belt as a tourniquet, with an ambulance arriving in 15 or 20 minutes. 
    Carol Baskin.
    Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty
    Carol Baskin.

    Couser was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital with "serious injuries,” WTSP-TV reported. 

    "Candy was still conscious and insisted that she did not want Kimba Tiger to come to any harm for this mistake," Big Cat Rescue wrote in its statement. "He is being placed in quarantine for the next 30 days as a precaution, but was just acting normal due to the presence of food and the opportunity."

    Joe Exotic feeds a tiger.
    Netflix
    Joe Exotic feeds a tiger.

    Couser was expected to undergo surgery Friday. According to Big Cat Rescue, she can move her fingers, but her arm is broken in three places, and her shoulder is badly damaged. The organization said Couser was conscious but sedated at the hospital, noted WTSP-TV. 

    "Kimba Tiger's rabies and other vaccines are all up to date but he's being kept on quarantine for 30 days anyway to keep an eye on him," Big Cat Rescue wrote in an update Friday morning. "While it's our understanding that the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] could demand he be killed and tested for rabies, that's unlikely given the fact that he's vaccinated and Candy does not want him to be killed for doing what comes naturally."

    Joe Exotic.
    Netflix/
    Joe Exotic.
    According to Variety, "Tiger King" reached a US audience of 34.3 million unique viewers within the first 10 days of its March 20 release, according to Nielsen estimates, making it one of Netflix’s biggest-ever original shows. 

    Related:

    'Effort to Protect Mankind': Alleged Chinese Artist of Doctored Aussie Soldier Pic Explains Himself
    Photo: ‘Sure to Get Laughs’: Company Sells Window Stickers of NY Governor Watching You This Holiday
    Photos: 2,400 Vintage Images From NASA’s Space Race Era Go Up For Auction
    China’s WeChat Reportedly Blocks Australian PM Post as Fallout Over Fake Soldier Image Escalates
    Photos: Divers in Baltic Sea Discover Rare WWII Nazi Enigma Machine
    Tags:
    Netflix, Florida, wildlife, tiger, accident, attack, animal attack
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse