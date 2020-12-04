Register
18:44 GMT04 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden listens after announcing nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020

    Joe Biden Says 'Hard to Tell' If Murder of Nuclear Scientist Will Affect Talks Between US and Iran

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081342217_0:34:3172:1818_1200x675_80_0_0_36a5d6330cb7b8bd65fd00ddb3538500.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012041081363739-joe-biden-says-hard-to-tell-if-murder-of-nuclear-scientist-will-affect-talks-between-us-and-iran/

    The Democrat has in the past promised to reverse Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran, but these efforts may face obstacles, as POTUS has reportedly given his administration a carte blanche to pressure Tehran to the maximum in the coming months.

    Democratic candidate and projected winner of the US presidential election Joe Biden has admitted that it is "hard to tell" how much the recent assassination of the top Iranian nuclear scientist will affect his plans to restore ties with the Islamic Republic and negotiate a return to the nuclear deal. He noted, however, that he still plans to engage in dialogue with Tehran, as well as with other countries, while stressing that the "bottom line" for his policy will be to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

    He went on to criticise the anti-Iran policy of incumbent President Donald Trump, claiming that all that his "maximum pressure" campaign had achieved was to bring Tehran closer to getting its hands on nuclear weapons. Iran, however, has repeatedly denied striving to develop such weapons, insisting that they contradict the teachings of Islam.

    "[Trump] has pulled out to get something tougher, and what have they done? They’ve increased the ability for them to have nuclear material. They’re moving closer to the ability to be able to have enough material for a nuclear weapon", Biden said.

    The Democrat's comments come in the wake of the Iranian parliament adopting a law stipulating a drastic increase in the maximum allowed level of uranium enrichment – up to 20%, under a certain scenario. Should the anti-Iran sanctions not be lifted or their effects be alleviated by EU states in the next two months, the Iranian government would be obligated to increase uranium enrichment and overall nuclear fuel output, while halting the inspections of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the country's nuclear sites.

    Assassination in Broad Daylight

    Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, whom Israel accused of being in charge of Iran's alleged nuclear weapons programme, was killed on 27 November in the Iranian city of Absard, less than 200 kilometres from Tehran. Initial reports suggested that a truck exploded while his convoy was passing by, with armed assailants attacking the scientist's car and fatally wounding him. However, several Iranian media outlets later reported that a remote-controlled weapon might have been used in the hit.

    A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)
    © REUTERS / West Asia News Agency
    A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)

    Iran accused Israel, which has long opposed the idea of Tehran developing a nuclear weapon, of being behind the murder, but has not made a swipe at Israel's main ally – the US – so far. Several US media reports have suggested that Washington knew about the planned assassination. Neither Tel Aviv nor Washington has commented on their alleged knowledge of or involvement in the assassination of the scientist.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned the killing of Fakhrizadeh as "a great crime and inhumane act", noting that the man's last assignment had been the development of ways to combat and diagnose COVID-19 in patients. He vowed that Tehran would retaliate for its top scientist's murder.

    "Undoubtedly, this terrorist act shows the helplessness and inability of the sworn enemies of the Iranian nation against the scientific and research movements of our scientists and it is the right of the Iranian government to take revenge on the blood of this martyr from the perpetrators at the proper time", Rouhani said.
    Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIAN
    Iran to Boost Nuclear Activities, Halt IAEA Inspections If EU Doesn't Relieve US Sanctions Burden

    At the same time, the president criticised the Iranian parliament's decision to pass the law obligating the country to boost its nuclear activities if sanctions pressure is not alleviated within two months. He argued that the move would only harm Iran and its foreign interests.

    Related:

    Israeli Automated, Remotely-Controlled Gun Might Have Been Used in Iranian Scientist's Assassination
    Israel Carried Out Iranian Scientist's Assassination, Media Claims Citing US Official
    Rouhani Slams Iranian MPs for 'Harmful' Nuclear Revival Plan, Adopted After Top Scientist's Killing
    US Envoy Claims Iran to Forego Revenge for Scientist’s Murder in Pursuit of Sanctions Relief
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US, assassination, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse