The King's Love Nest: Elvis Presley's Honeymoon Villa Seeks Buyers Once Again

The villa in Palm Springs, CA where Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla spent their honeymoon has been put on the market for $2.5 million, TMZ reported citing the real estate agent holding the listing.
According to the media outlet, the crib, which the singer leased for $21,000 in 1966, was listed in 2014 for a whopping $9.5 million, but its price has dropped several times since then. Last year, it's price was tagged at $3.2 million and, according to the agent, was in escrow but the deal was never sealed.
- The Elvis Presley honeymoon house in Palm Springs, California
- Elvis and Priscilla Presley honeymooned here on May 1, 1967 after their wedding
Presley spent the honeymoon with his wife there in 1967 and the villa was reportedly supposed to be their wedding venue, but they had to reshuffle their plans and marry in Las Vegas after the press sniffed out their plans about the Palm Springs crib.
