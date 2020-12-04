Biden Says His Family to Keep Distance From Affairs of State

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Thursday, Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, said that the Democrats could pressure Joe Biden, using the information concerning alleged corruption involving his son Hunter, who purportedly used his father's position to make deals with Ukraine and Chinese businesses in the past.

"My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise, that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict, with the appropriate distance from, the presidency and government", the projected US President-elect told CNN in an interview.

Biden added that the presence of US incumbent President Donald Trump at the inauguration ceremony would be important to demonstrate the completion of the peaceful transfer of power.

"I think it would be important only in one sense. Not in a personal sense. Important in a sense that we are able to demonstrate the end of this chaos that he has created, that there is a peaceful transfer of power within competing parties, standing there, shaking hands and move on, I think it is important", Biden said.

Major US media outlets have projected Biden to be the winner of the 3 November presidential election. Official results are yet to be announced. Trump has said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden. The US president has repeatedly stated that his victory in the November presidential election was "stolen" via massive fraud.

Shortly before the presidential race, mainstream media revealed a series of scandalous files from the so-called "Biden laptop", that allegedly confirm speculations about the Democratic nominee's corruption schemes. Per a New York Post report on 15 October, Joe Biden knew that Hunter, who was on the board of the Ukranian company Burisma between 2014 and 2019, had been reportedly using his father's position as US vice president for financial gain. Some of the documents, according to the reports, indicate that the Biden family was using its power to make beneficial deals with a wealthy Communist Party-linked Chinese tycoon.

In the wake of the New York Post reports Donald Trump called Biden "the most compromised person in the history of American politics" and accused the mass media of glossing over the scandal.