Biden Says He Injured His Leg Trying to Pull Pup's Tail After Shower, Provokes Twitterstorm

In an interview with CNN, Biden explained how he was injured (initially believed to be a bone fracture) from just playing with his German Shepherd Major after showering. While he said "it is not a very exciting story", users on social media definitely had a different opinion, commenting on the odd behaviour of the 78-year-old politician.
Biden explains his foot injury:— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2020
"I'm walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom and I grabbed the ball like this and he ran and I was joking running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was he slipped on a throw rug and I tripped on the rug he slid on". pic.twitter.com/o9ARgpJpfD
The story baffled a lot of Twitterians, as they tried to imagine how exactly the incident happened and some did not miss the chance to mock the politician, producing some weird memes about the whole situation.
I don't think the image of naked joe Biden fresh out of shower pulling dogs [sic] tail and then falling because of it could be any more lurid .. painting to come— Wingpea (@wingpea_) December 4, 2020
Biden got caught dickin’ the dog. pic.twitter.com/38k3pVDD3P— Ki11switch_17 (@Ki11switch17) December 4, 2020
Alleyway in a house? pic.twitter.com/VV5GtbkcJk— αмιє ѕтαℓєу 🐍🇺🇸 (@staley_amie) December 4, 2020
Even his dog is trying to get Biden to retire. : )— Betty J. Porter Parler muskokaliving00 (@MuskokaLiving00) December 4, 2020
As a lifetime acquaintance of Joe Biden, I can confirm to you that "pulling the dog's tail" is a CornPop code/euphemism. He probably had just sniffed Jill's hair when this accident occured.#CreepyJoeBiden #CreepyUncleJoe pic.twitter.com/x4yN9wbKag— President-elect CornPop (@CornPop55750698) December 4, 2020
