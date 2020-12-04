US Congress Requires Sanctions on Persons Engaged in Turkey's S-400 Purchase

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Congress will require the US federal government to impose sanctions on individuals involved in Turkey's acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system within 30 days after the new defense spending bill is signed into law, according to a copy of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021.

"Not later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the President shall impose five or more of the sanctions described in section 235 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (22 U.S.C. 9529) with respect to each person that knowingly engaged in the acquisition of the S-400 air defense system referred to in subsection (b)," the NDAA said on Thursday.

The final version of the 2021 NDAA also includes provisions that would expand sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the Turkstream pipeline project.

The legislation also includes a provision that would authorize the secretary of the US Air Force to use the six Turkish F-35A aircraft that were never delivered to Ankara after Turkey was suspended from the F-35 program.

Leaders of the US Senate and House Armed Services committees met on Wednesday to reach a deal on a new defense spending bill.

The United States has been strongly opposed to Turkey's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air and missile defense system. NATO has criticized Ankara's decision, saying these systems would be incompatible with the alliance's defenses.