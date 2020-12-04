Register
03:21 GMT04 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A moviegoer eats popcorn at Mission Tiki drive-in theater in Montclair, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2020.

    US Theater Shares Tumble as Warner Bros. Unveils At-Home Distribution Plan With HBO Max

    © AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107956/10/1079561039_0:167:3072:1895_1200x675_80_0_0_1247e872ae91e5e5e842dd309b8395c8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012041081353419-us-theater-shares-tumble-as-warner-bros-unveils-at-home-distribution-plan-with-hbo-max--/

    The Warner Bros Pictures Group (WBPG) is receiving industry backlash after it revealed on Thursday morning that it would release its entire 2021 film slate both in theaters worldwide and via the HBO Max streaming platform.

    AMC Entertainment, the largest movie theater chain in the world, saw shares drop by nearly 16% on Thursday after AT&T's WBPG announced that movie watchers with an HBO Max subscription could bring the theater to their homes. 

    American movie chain Cinemark also saw its shares plummet by 22%, according to the outlet. 

    “We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, announced on Thursday

    Through the "hybrid distribution model" those with a $15/mo. HBO Max subscription can access the newly-released films in 4K Ultra HD and HDR during the one-month period following its theatric release. 

    “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the US will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021," Sarnoff said. 

    Warner Brothers Studio Tour
    WikimediaCommons/vagueonthehow
    Warner Brothers Studio Tour

    She suggested this "unique one-year plan" would be a way for WBPG to "support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films." 

    Movies included in the WBPG anticipated 2021 slate include: "The Little Things," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Tom & Jerry," "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Mortal Kombat," "Those Who Wish Me Dead," "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "In The Heights," "Space Jam: A New Legacy," "The Suicide Squad," "Reminiscence," "Malignant," "Dune," "The Many Saints of Newark," "King Richard," "Cry Macho" and "Matrix 4."

    "We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors," Sarnoff stated. 

    Adam Maximilian Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment, told Deadline that AMC would "aggressively pursue economic terms that preserve our business." 

    “We have already commenced an immediate and urgent dialogue with the leadership of Warner on this subject," he added. “As this issue gets sorted out, we are nonetheless encouraged that vaccines protecting society at large against the coronavirus are very much at hand."

    Related:

    NASA IDs Suspected Near-Earth Asteroid as Centaur Rocket Stage From Ill-Fated 1966 Moon Mission
    Photos: Divers in Baltic Sea Discover Rare WWII Nazi Enigma Machine
    DoJ Files Lawsuit to 'Stop Facebook's Discriminatory Practices' Against US Workers
    'Christ is King': Unknown Persons Replace Mysterious Monolith in California with Wooden Cross
    Darth Vader's Original Helmet Movie Prop Reportedly Stolen From J.J Abrams Business Office
    Tags:
    Warner Bros, theater, movies, business
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse