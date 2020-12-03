Register
21:16 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020

    Project Veritas Challenges CNN to Court Battle Over Alleged Biden Scandal Blackout Tapes

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107983/57/1079835731_0:0:3068:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_08c3e09d7944711e68781c3b9c15ef6f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012031081349012-project-veritas-challenges-cnn-to-court-battle-over-alleged-biden-scandal-blackout-tapes/

    The mainstream media giant threatened investigative journalists with felony charges this week after the independent website posted a recording of a board meeting in which CNN President Jeff Zucker ordered editors to suppress a story about Hunter Biden influence-peddling scandal allegations.

    Project Veritas claims it is ready to fight CNN "all the way" in court after the mainstream media giant threatened the independent journalists with legal action for posting leaked excerpts of the network’s briefings. CNN Communications did not confirm or deny the authenticity of recordings, but tweeted, citing “legal experts”, that the leak of the tapes “may be a felony”, adding that the company had “referred it to law enforcement.”

    "The statement about contacting law enforcement and a felony came from the CNN PR staff - it didn't come from their lawyers, right?" Project Veritas communications director Neil McCabe told Sputnik. "That was a PR stunt by the PR staff. The police aren't knocking on our door. They didn't name any legal experts... The whole thing is ridiculous."

    "Project Veritas is on a seven to zero winning streak in court," he boasted. "We do not settle. We take everybody to court - we take it all the way to trial."

    He scoffed at threats from CNN "legal experts" of “felony” charges after Project Veritas posted leaked recordings of a board meeting in which CNN President Jeff Zucker ordered allegations of a Biden scandal buried.

    "These are the same legal experts that told CNN that it was OK to run the secret recordings of First Lady Melania Trump. These are the same legal experts that said it was okay to run the Access Hollywood tapes of President Trump," McCabe stressed. "When have CNN ever said, hold on, we can't run this because it might be breaking a law?"

    CNN Director 'Actively Suppresses' News Stories 'That Don’t Fit His Worldview'

    In recordings released by Project Veritas, Zucker is heard to say: "I don't we should be repeating unsubstantiated smears just because the right-wing media suggests that we should".

    A CNN executive vice president and legal counsel, David Vigilante, agrees in the audio that "we should be awfully careful regarding coverage of the Hunter Biden story" and demands to know why some political journalists had shared the story on social media.

    "Jeff Zucker, the outgoing president of CNN, actively suppresses news and then hypes other stories," McCabe said, commenting on the tapes. "Not because the stories are true or because the stories are false. But because the stories either fit Zucker's worldview or they don't."

    "And so the order went to suppress it. The laptop was a very big story. It was a national, international story. But if you watch CNN, you had no idea the story even happened," he adds.

    McCabe stressed that while the government does not directly interfere in the media in the US, there are "cultural pressures" that are "almost more strict than any kind of government regulation."

    "There's a culture of these among these journalists - and they are committed to this culture and they are hostile to challenging cultures," he said. "It's a very educated left wing culture, a very prosperous and it's sort of entrenched wealth, corporate and family wealth that sort of decides things in the United States."

    Sputnik reached out to CNN for comment on the release of the tapes, but has received no response at the time of publication.

    The Laptop From Hell

    Files on a laptop said to have been abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware puportedly contain evidence that Hunter Biden peddled access to his father, the former US vice-president and now US president elect, Joe Biden, to Ukrainian business associates.

    The New York Post broke the story of the allegations after being fed the information by Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, during the election campaign - prompting Twitter to freeze the newspaper's account and those of anyone who shared the allegations.

    Most other mainstream media, including public service broadcaster NPR, studiously ignored the story or dismissed it as "right-wing propaganda" - despite confirmation that the FBI had been investigating the contents of a computer's hard-drive.

    The Post story detailed allegations of emails reportedly sent by Vadym Pozharskyi, a top official at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, to Hunter Biden. One email allegedly thanked Hunter for organising a meeting with his father, Joe, while a second message reportedly showed Pozharskyi asking Hunter how he could use Joe Biden's influence to support Burisma. 

    What is Project Veritas?

    The provocative web outlet was founded in 2011 by an undercover reporter, James O’Keefe, who is now both CEO and chairman of a non-profit company that hosts the site. 

    The site notes that it "investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions." McCabe insisted in his interview that the organisation is non-partisan, although it is widely-perceived to be Conservative and supportive of Trump. 

    O'Keefe has been accused of selectively editing footage of the subjects of his sting reports, to embarrass and damage them.

    In 2016 he attempted to prove that Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign was taking money from foreign backers by making a $20,000 donation to the Americans United for Change fund linked to her Democratic Party through a company registered in Belize. The organisation eventually returned the money and was not investigated.

    Related:

    DEA Seized Second Laptop of Hunter Biden in February - Report
    'Password Hunter02': New Details Emerge About Laptop Allegedly Belonging to Hunter Biden
    Trump Says Biden Can't Be President if Voter Fraud is Confirmed
    Tags:
    Project Veritas, Jeff Zucker, CNN, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse