Register
15:16 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Pivot to Asia: Biden Likely to Mix Obama-Era Strategy & Trump's Indo-Pacific Game Plan, Scholars Say

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie So
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/12/1080208749_0:-1:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d9827f76e1ba294c55e692fb8d087c8c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012031081348030-pivot-to-asia-biden-likely-to-mix-obama-era-strategy--trumps-indo-pacific-game-plan-scholars-say/

    The Biden administration attaches particular importance to its future Asia policy, say international scholars, expecting a new round of Sino-American trade talks, an upgraded version of the Obama-era "Pivot to Asia" strategy, and a continuing dispute over the South China Sea between the US and the People's Republic.

    Joe Biden has made it clear that once he occupies the Oval Office, he will neither immediately cancel the Phase One trade agreement struck by President Donald Trump and China almost a year ago, nor will he remove the 25% punitive tariff slapped on about half of China's exports by his predecessor.

    "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options", he told The New York Times on 1 December.

    Biden's remark came while Chinese scholars and journalists are calling upon the projected succeeding administration to axe Trump's tariffs war and toss out "the old-fashioned and selfish 'America First' doctrine", as Global Times, a Chinese newspaper under the auspices of the People's Daily, wrote on 22 November.

    A New Round of US-China Trade Negotiations

    "I don't think that the Biden administration will turn around completely on the Trump administration's policies toward China, since US China policy is a more bipartisan affair, and the core of US foreign policy tends to reflect a broader consensus within Congress and between Congress and the Executive Branch", says Jay Batongbacal, director at the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.

    In some sense, Trump's tough stance against the People's Republic reflected Washington's deep-seated concerns about the necessity to maintain technological leadership and economic influence amid China's rise, according to the scholar. He highlights that a "new pivot to Asia" is probably a misnomer, since the US' declared policy on Asia did not really change under Trump.

    Nevertheless, it can't be ruled out that the Biden administration could try to "modify the trade policies of the Trump administration regarding China", deems Dr Zhang Baohui, director of the Centre for Asian Pacific Studies at Lingnan University in Hong Kong. He cites the fact that newly designated Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been a critic of Trump’s trade war with China.

    "It is likely that Biden may seek a new round of trade negotiations with Beijing", he suggests.
    FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Chinese staffers adjust U.S. and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Beijing on Friday, June 28, 2019
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Chinese staffers adjust U.S. and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Beijing on Friday, June 28, 2019

    Biden's 'Asia Tsar' & Obama's 'Pivot to Asia'

    Meanwhile, on 1 December, the Financial Times reported that Biden is considering appointing a White House "Asia Tsar" on the National Security Council.

    There are several apparent candidates for the "Asia Tsar" role, according to Jaewoo Choo, professor of Chinese foreign policy at the Department of Chinese Studies at Kyung Hee University, who names Jung Park from the Brookings Institution, former Hillary Clinton aide Jake Sullivan, and Jeffrey Prescott, the executive director of National Security Action. The latter is Choo's bet, because he "has got plenty of White House experience and is very close to Biden".

    "Regarding Biden’s plan to create this new position in the National Security Council, it certainly indicates the importance his administration attaches to Asia", admits Zhang Baohui. "However, this is not something new with him. After all, the Obama administration, which saw him as the vice president, undertook the strategic rebalancing or 'pivot to Asia' initiative".

    Obama rolled out his "Pivot to Asia" strategy in 2011-2012 sending a unambiguous message that "America is going to play a leadership role in Asia for decades to come", as the Brookings Institution formulated it in 2011. The doctrine envisaged Washington's enhanced economic and military cooperation with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region as well as the increase in freedom of navigation operations (FONOP) in the South China Sea in a bid to push back on the People's Republic's "nine-dash" maritime claims.

    "The Obama-era pivot started with the military aspect; the redeployment of forces along our side of the Pacific Rim continued under Trump", explains Batongbacal. "What was stalled was the needed economic aspect, which for Asia was more important and directly translatable into political leadership and influence. The Biden administration will probably try to work on catching up with this component, which won't be easy because the centrepiece of the Obama pivot was the Trans-Pacific Partnership scuttled by Trump in his first month in office".

    On 4 February 2016, the Obama administration inked the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a multilateral trade deal among all the major countries along the Pacific Rim with the exception of China. As The Wall Street Journal presumed in March 2019, the TPP passage "would have hamstrung, to some degree, many of China’s larger ambitions", including the Belt and Road Initiative, Made in China 2025, and "possibly some of the expansion in the South China Sea". The deal, which was unilaterally torn apart by the Trump administration in January 2017, later morphed into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

    In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76, not in photo) in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kimani J. Wint
    In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams alongside the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76, not in photo) in the South China Sea, Monday, July 6, 2020.

    Three Traits of a Potential Biden Strategy

    The new "pivot to Asia" will be different from what the Obama administration once pursued because it is likely to inherit the core strategies and thinking behind the Trump administration's Indo-Pacific Strategy, believes Jaewoo Choo, outlining three potential features of Biden's apparent Asia plan:

    ·         First, there will be an emphasis on values and ideology as the foundation of his Asia policy.

    ·         Second, the goal will be to build an intra-alliance network and enhance collaboration between the US allies, especially within the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad), an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia, and India.

    ·         Third, the South China Sea dispute will remain high on Washington's agenda since China is not willing to accept the notion of the sea being international waters, something which the US demands.

    Touching upon the Sino-American row over the South China Sea, the professor specifies that the matter is not about freedom of navigation but the People's Republic's access to the Pacific waters from their perspective.

    "[China] has limited access to the Pacific, the Philippines Strait, Taiwan Strait, Korean Strait and Kurile Strait", he says. "However, the US wants to build a stronger control of these straits with the Indo-Pacific Strategy and Quad. The key to a peaceful progress and eventual solution to the dispute in the South China Sea lies with China. It is not because China's claimed sovereignty over the waters, but whether it will embrace international norms and institutions".

    The observers agree that on the South China Sea issue, the current dynamics should be expected to continue.

    "In fact, Trump’s South China Sea policy is no different from Obama’s, and Biden is likely to champion the same position and policies", Zhang Baohui concludes.

    Related:

    Australia Joins Forces With US to Develop Hypersonic Weapons Amid Continuing Spats With China
    US Blocks China Cotton at Border Claiming Use of Convict Labor
    US Tightens Visa Limits on Chinese Communist Party Officials Amid Spike in US-China Trade Tensions
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, pivot to Asia, South China Sea, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse