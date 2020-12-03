Register
16:46 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Pardon Me! Republican Senators Warn Trump Against Pardons for Allies, Family and Himself

    © REUTERS / Gary Cameron
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    340
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081347852_0:0:3274:1843_1200x675_80_0_0_1975389cdbc17b7d900d8545e79bb83d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012031081347842-pardon-me-republican-senators-warn-trump-against-pardons-for-allies-family-and-himself/

    Both President Donald Trump's Republican senate ally Lindsey Graham and strident critic Mitt Romney pointed out that granting pardons to family members - or even himself - would look like an admission of wrongdoing.

    Several Republican senators have cautioned US President Donald Trump against hastily issuing blanket pardons in his last days in office.

    A half-dozen senators responded to speculation in the New York Times that Trump could use his presidential powers to grant carte blanche pardons to current and former staff, family members and even himself.

    Those powers “should always be exercised after serious thought,” South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds stressed, adding that “I hope and would think the president feels the same way.”

    “Pardons are something that are very powerful," Rounds said. "The president has that authority, but you do it after serious thought and consideration, and I would hope the president would approach it that way.” 

    String of Pardons 

    The president has already triggered opposition Democrats by pardoning General Michael Flynn, his short-lived first appointment as national security advisor. Flynn became the first victim of the debunked 'Russiagate' allegations against the president when he resigned after just three weeks in the job over claims he misled Vice-President Mike Pence over a conversation he had with a Russian diplomat before Trump took office.

    But Rounds dismissed the furore over Flynn's pardon, saying his later conviction for failing to disclose information to the FBI was flawed. 

    “Based upon what’s coming out right now, it sounds like there were a lot of things involving his conviction and the way that he was treated that would never have happened if the law had been followed,” he said. “Those are the types of things where a presidential pardon is warranted, which is to try to fix something that was done wrong in the first place.”

    And Rounds refused to be drawn on speculation that Trump might also pardon his former election campaign chairman Paul Manafort or White House strategist Steve Bannon.

    Manafort was convicted in separate trials in 2018 and 2019 of charges including failing to disclose foreign bank accounts or register as a foreign lobbyist for the government of former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich - whose ousting in 2014 was supported by then-president Barack Obama and current president-elect Joe Biden. Bannon is currently facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering over a crowdfunding campaign in support of building a wall along the US-Mexican border.

    Others responded to the media rumours that Trump could grant pardons to several of his children and in-laws who have worked for his campaign and the White House, and even himself to protect them from any attempt by the nascent Biden administration to launch prosecutions against them. 

    Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, the senior senator for South Carolina dismissed the idea outright.

    “I don’t know of what crimes they’re facing," Graham said. "I don’t see any criminal liability for anybody in his family.” 

    "The challenge with giving members of one’s own family a pardon is that it suggests that there may have been criminal activity, which no family would want associated with it," said Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a strident conservative critic of Trump. 

    Maine Senator Susan Collins said Trump should seek advice from the Department of Justice's Pardon Attorney's office before issuing more pardons - a view backed by Romney and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. 

    “In general, I think presidents ought to take the advice of the pardon office that is within the Department of Justice,” Collins said. “But the president’s pardon authority is very broad.”

    Grassley, who is tipped to succeed Graham as Judiciary Committee chair next year, said: “The process ought to be followed.”

    “The Constitution gives him sole power. Even if I disagreed with it, like I disagreed with Clinton on Rich,” he said.

    In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis. Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday, Dec. 1, that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud and has seen nothing that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
    © AP Photo / Jeff Roberson
    Trump Calls Reports About DOJ Probing Alleged White House 'Bribery-for-Pardon' Scheme 'Fake News'
    Former president Bill Clinton pardoned fugitive billionaire Marc Rich in his last day in office. Rich, who founded the world's largest mining conglomerate Glencore of Switzerland, faced charges of evading $48 million in US taxes and making oil deals with Iran during the 1979-81 US hostage crisis. Clinton also pardoned his half-brother Roger and former business partner Susan McDougal. 

    Veteran civil rights activist Jesse Jackson urged Obama to issue a carte blanche pardon to Hillary Clinton following her loss in the 2016 election, when one of Trump's most popular slogans against "crooked Hillary" was "lock her up!" Obama chose to pardon Pentagon whistle-blower Chelsea Manning instead.

    Related:

    Trump's Decision to Pardon Flynn Puts Final Nail in Russiagate Coffin, Ex-Diplomat Believes
    DoJ Moves to Dismiss General Flynn Case as Moot Following Trump Pardon
    Tulsi Gabbard Asks Trump to Pardon Snowden and Assange for ‘Exposing Criminality of Deep State’
    Tags:
    Lindsey Graham, Mitt Romney, Republican Party (United States), US Election 2020, Barron Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse