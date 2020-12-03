Twitter and Facebook Flag Trump's 'Most Important Speech' on Alleged Voter Fraud

Donald Trump has once again taken to social media to double down on alleged voting irregularities in the 3 November presidential election. In his latest video, uploaded on Twitter and Facebook and touted by the president as "the most important speech", Trump claimed that the entire US election system was "under coordinated assault and siege".

Twitter and Facebook have put a warning label on Trump's video statement about purported fraud in the presidential election, challenging the president's allegations.

As with many of Trump's posts, Twitter flagged this one with a disclaimer "This claim about election irregularities is disputed", while Facebook attached a link to its Voter Information Center explaining that voter fraud is an extremely rare occurence in the US.

The post contained an excerpt from the president's video statement where Trump vowed to protect the election system in the United States, which according to him "was under coordinated assault and siege". The president lamented his opponent's team had rushed to declare victory, pointing out that they acted as if they "already knew what the outcome was going to be".

Since major US media outlets projected Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the vote, President Trump has refused to concede and has launched an effort to contest the outcome of the vote which he claimed was rife with irregularities. His team filed lawsuits in several battleground states and demanded recounts. However, authorities in several state stated they had found no irregularities in the vote.

Despite refusing to concede the election, Trump nevertheless greenlighted the formal transition of power.

Social media platforms and President Trump were locking horns well before actual election day in a spat over the contents of the president's posts. Both Twitter and Facebook have repeatedly flagged Trump's post as containing misleading information, especially when it concerned mail-in ballots, a voting method which Trump has often slammed as prone to foul play.