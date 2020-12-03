Due to COVID Restrictions, Ohio Residents Are Recommended to Avoid Travelling to...Ohio

The Ohio Health Department on Wednesday rolled out coronavirus-related travel restrictions that target the very state of Ohio, recommending that residents to avoid travelling to their Buckeye State - although they are obviously already there.
"This is the first week since April where Ohio’s positivity for COVID-19 has increased above 15%. The state has seen record levels of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the past week, and all Ohioans can help to limit the spread and impact of this virus", the health department said on its website after posting an advisory map in which Ohio is marked in yellow - just like other states that the health officials advise to avoid.
According to the guidance, Ohioans must self-quarantine for two weeks after travelling from - or to - their own state.
Despite grim COVID-19 coronavirus case numbers in the state, residents were quick to laugh at the self-canceling advisory in social media.
"We’re already here?? I came home from work, all in Ohio. I should stay home for 2 weeks? Crazy enough it made me laugh", one of the users grinned.
For more information on the state's travel advisory, and recommendations for self-quarantining in Ohio after traveling to Ohio from Ohio, click here.
Ohio was added to the map after health officials registered a rise in the state's infection rate, to above 15 percent, since the start of the pandemic.
According to the state's health department, Ohio has registered over 440,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 6,600 related deaths.
