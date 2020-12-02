Register
20:46 GMT02 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington. Fauci, warned during a virtual news conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, that Colorado is not alone in seeing a spike in cases and pleaded with people not to travel or gather in large groups.

    ‘The Doctor America Needed’: Dr. Anthony Fauci Named Among People Mag’s ‘2020 People of the Year’

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081340324_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_78f6c50e95466c663760f60e4e840126.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012021081340033-the-doctor-america-needed-dr-anthony-fauci-named-among-people-mags-2020-people-of-the-year/

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the top infectious disease expert in the United States, was recently honored for his efforts in fighting the global HIV/AIDS crisis and nominated for Time magazine's "Person of the Year."

    People Magazine announced Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, “the doctor America needed in 2020,” would join actors George Clooney, Regina King and Selena Gomez as the magazine's "2020 People of the Year."  

    During an extensive interview with the magazine, the top national medical expert noted that in dealing with the emergence of HIV, anthrax attacks, Ebola, Zika and COVID-19, he's learned that "you need to focus very intensively, like a laser, on the job that you have, because there are so many other issues involved that could distract you from what your main goal is." 

    While Fauci - who sits on the White House Coronavirus Task Force - has served for decades under both Republican and Democratic administrations, he has continuously been criticized by US President Donald Trump and several others in Trump's administration regarding the federal government's approach to handling the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. 

    Prior to the 2020 presidential election, attendees at a Trump Opa-Locka, Florida, rally broke out into a "fire Fauci" chant.

    "Don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump told the crowd. "He's a nice man, though. He's been wrong on a lot." 

    ​Fauci currently retains his post but, according to the infectious disease expert, the level of divisiveness surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in the US is worrisome. 

    “When you have an outbreak, everyone needs to pull together because everyone is in it together. When you have obvious sharp differences, politically and otherwise, that gets in the way of a unified response,” he said during the magazine interview. 

    “I mean I’ve been doing this for 36 years as director of the institute. I’ve seen disagreements. I’ve seen political issues get in the way over the 36 years," Fauci noting, adding, however, "but I’ve never seen the extent of the divisiveness which leads to hostility against public health measures."

    Fauci joins other government officials, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Trump, on the 2020 ballot for Time's "Person of the Year."

    Everyday people, including essential workers and firefighters, are also nominated for the coveted title and magazine cover won by climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2019.

    Fauci was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award during a virtual ceremony hosted by the US Global Leadership Coalition earlier this week. 

    Related:

    As Trump Edges Towards White House Exit, How Much Infrastructure Has He Given Green Lights To?
    ‘Grave Concerns’: Trump ‘Serious’ About Veto Threat on Defense Bill Over Section 230 - White House
    Ab-Starmer: BoJo Slams Labour Leader Sir Keir Over Refusal to Back COVID Rules - Video
    Former Stealth Fighter Pilot Confirms Yugoslavs Hit Second US F-117 During 1999 War
    'Let David Frost Deal With It': UK PM Should Stay Out of Brexit Talks, Says Commentator
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo, Anthony S. Fauci
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse