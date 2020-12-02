Register
02 December 2020
    Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama at Barclays Center in Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in New York

    'Going High Doesn't F***ing Work': Biden's Pick Tanden Once Mocked Michelle Obama's Catchphrase

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    US
    The Democrat, who has been projected as the winner of the election by the media, previously named ex-Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary, Antony Blinken as Secretary of State, Jake Sullivan as a National Security Adviser, Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence, and Alejandro Mayorkas to lead Homeland Security.

    Neera Tanden, who has been picked by Joe Biden for director of the Office of Management and Budget in his administration, once mocked Michelle Obama's catchphrase "when they go low, we go high", which the former FLOTUS said while addressing "bullying" by Trump supporters.

    "One important lesson is that when they go low, going high doesn't f**king work", Tanden responded on Twitter.

    The tweet was deleted from her account (as well as around 1,000 other tweets, according to the New York Post), but it was saved on the Internet Archive's "Wayback Machine", and cited by the American media.

    Center for American Progress Action Fund president Neera Tanden speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    Tanden, an ex-official and the current chief executive of the Centre for American Progress (a liberal think tank based in Washington DC) was named as a possible head of the Office of Management and Budget in Biden's administration. However, to get the job she has to be confirmed in the US Senate, which may be complicated due to her harsh criticism of Republicans, who, at present, hold a majority in the upper chamber.

    Following her nomination, reports emerged suggesting that Tanden had physically attacked a journalist for asking about the Iraq war when she worked for Hillary Clinton in 2008.

    The Outcome of the Vote

    Despite making his picks, Biden has not yet been officially announced as the winner of the presidential race, with US President Donald Trump refusing to concede, citing alleged voter fraud and pushing for vote recounts in key states and filing multiple lawsuits. According to his campaign, the election results were altered in several battleground states.

    FILE PHOTO: A cutout of U.S. President Donald Trump is pictured as supporters take part in a protest against the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 21, 2020
    © REUTERS / CHRISTOPHER ALUKA BERRY
    During recent hearings in Arizona and Michigan to address alleged voter fraud, multiple witnesses claimed they saw election rigging on 3 November and after, reporting missing ballots, the shipping of at least 130,000 completed ballots from New York to Pennsylvania, etc.

    Despite the claims, Trump recommended that the General Services Administration start the transition process to the Biden-Harris administration.

    The official results of the election are expected to be announced after the Electoral College meets on 14 December.

    Neera Tanden, US elections, US Election, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, US
