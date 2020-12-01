Register
23:14 GMT01 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to face reporters as Senate Republican leaders hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020

    US Senate Republicans Urge Democrats to Swiftly Adopt Consensus COVID-19 Relief Package

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081330088_0:252:3101:1996_1200x675_80_0_0_4f2ae527ee575d413d1695a3b40682c9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012011081330120-us-senate-republicans-urge-democrats-to-swiftly-adopt-consensus-covid-19-relief-package/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republicans in the US Senate on Tuesday called on fellow Democrats to adopt coronavirus relief measures they can agree on before the year ends.

    "We just don’t have time to waste," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters. "Deal with the things we can agree on now. And I think we all know that after the first of the year there is likely to be a discussion about some additional package of some size next year depending upon what the new administration wants to pursue."

    GOP Senator John Thune, the majority whip, suggested during the briefing that funding for coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics, additional assistance for unemployment insurance and schools, money to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program of forgivable loans are all matters of bipartisan consensus.

    "Those are all things that the Democrats say that they agree upon, but they have insisted - at least up until now - on a 'bloated' messaging bill on the order of $2.5 trillion... which is something that obviously wouldn’t pass the Senate and get signed into law by the president," he said.

    "The question is what can we get through the House, 60 votes in the Senate and the presidential signature on. I would hope that in the course of the next couple of weeks as we are debating the year end issues that we can get some agreement on something that fits those basic parameters," Thune stated.

    McConnell said he was in contact with Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin who has been "deputized" by President Donald Trump to indicate what he is willing to sign.

    "I felt the first thing we needed to do was to find out what the president would in fact sign. We believe we have got an answer to that," McConnell said. "We are going to send that out to all the offices to get some feedback to see how our members react to a proposal that we can say for sure would be signed into law."

    McConnell stated that he had received - "last night" - a letter on the matter from US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, in the Democratic-held House of Representatives, and Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader. He did not, however, elaborate on the contents of the letter.

    Related:

    US Jobless Claims Up 2nd Week in Row as COVID-19 Continues to Bite
    Nearly One-Third of New Yorkers May Not Use FDA-Approved COVID-19 Vaccine - Survey
    Biden Delivers Thanksgiving Day Address as US Clocks Record Number of COVID Deaths
    First Air Shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Reportedly Arrives in US Prior to FDA Approval
    Tags:
    John Thune, Mitch McConnell, relief, US Congress, Republicans, Democrats, coronavirus, COVID-19, US Senate, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse