Register
15:37 GMT01 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Arizona Legislator Says State Should Deny Votes to Biden Over Claimed Fraud

    © REUTERS / JIM URQUHART
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081326013_0:200:3072:1928_1200x675_80_0_0_8f9f91167141cc7a0657e592b4740a64.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012011081326182-arizona-legislator-says-state-should-deny-votes-to-biden-over-claimed-fraud/

    Witnesses for President Donald Trump's legal team told Arizona Republican state legislators on Monday that "truckloads" of ballots were brought into counting centres daily for more than a week after the November 3 election, while counters were told to ignore non-matching signatures on mail-in votes.

    A Republican Arizona legislator has urged colleagues to withhold the states 11 electoral college votes from Democrat Joe Biden over alleged ballot fraud.

    State House Representative Mark Finchem said on Monday he had seen enough evidence at the impromptu hearings he had chaired into allegations by President Donald Trump's campaign team of electoral fraud, and that the Republican majority in the state legislature should not appoint electors for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

    “We are clawing our electoral college votes back, we will not release them," Finchem said. "That’s what I’m calling our colleagues in both the House and the Senate to do, exercise our plenary authority under the U.S. Constitution.”

    Arizona Senate majority whip Sonny Borelli and federal Congress Representative Paul Gosar stood by Finchem's side as he made the comments, raising speculation that he had the backing of Republican Party leaders in the state and nationally.

    “There is a legal brief out there that says we are not tethered to state statue," Finchem insisted. "When it comes to this one question, a simple majority can call the House and Senate back, and in a day pass a resolution, and cause those electors to basically be held. And it is binding."

    "I’ll see you all in court,” Finchem promised. 

    On Monday a witness told the hearings that "truckloads" of ballots kept arriving daily at the counting centre where she worked for over a week after the November 3 election, despite managers saying the count was almost finished. Another said she was told not to worry about postal ballots whose signature did not match those on file for that voter. 

    ​​But that did not stop Republican state Governor Doug Ducey from endorsing election results certified by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs - who called Trump supporters "neo-Nazis". The final count gave Biden a lead of around 10,500 votes over Trump, a margin of 0.3 per cent. 

    Trump phoned in to the hearing, prompting boos when he attacked Ducey's "rush" to sign of on the results.

    ​Under the US constitution, each state has a number of votes ion the electoral college that chooses the next president, equal to their number of Congressional representatives and senators. Biden is currently projected to win 306 of the 538 electoral college votes to Trump's 232.

    The 50 state legislatures have until December 14 to choose a raft of electors for presidential and vice-presidential candidates. A candidate must get 270 electoral college votes to win outright. If not, the US House of Representatives must decide the winner - as happened in 1800, 1824 and 1876 - voting in delegations with one vote for each state with Vice-President Mike Pence holding the casting vote. That outcome could allow Republicans to snatch a Trump victory from the jaws of defeat.

    In this May 3, 2014 file photo, Meghan McCain, and Sen. John McCain attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington
    © AP Photo / Invision / Evan Agostini
    Meghan McCain Blasts Support for Biden's OMB Pick Neera Tanden as Doubts Mount Over Her Candidacy
    The Republicans have a majority in the legislatures of five of the six states where the Trump campaign is contesting the result: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If legislators in any three of those five states block the appointment of electors, Biden will lack the crucial 270 votes.

    Many states have laws obliging electors to vote for the candidates who won the most votes in that state, although harshest penalties for so-called 'faithless electors' are just a fine and disqualification form serving as an elector in future. 

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Arizona, US Election 2020
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse