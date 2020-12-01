Projected President-Elect Joe Biden Announces Nominations for Top Economic Posts

Sputnik is live from Wilmington, Delaware, as projected President-elect Joe Biden is set to reveal his picks for key economic positions in his administration.
Biden is set to nominate Wally Adeyemo as Janet Yellen's deputy at the Treasury, Neera Tanden, chief executive of the Center for American Progress, as the head of the Office of Management and Budget, and Cecilia Rouse, the dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, to chair the Council of Economic Advisers.
Although US President Donald Trump has refused to concede to Biden, accusing Democrats of "rigging" the 2020 election in favour of their candidate, he has greenlighted the transition process.
