Register
04:55 GMT01 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Alexis Sharkey

    Body of 26-Year-Old Missing Instagram Influencer Found in Texas

    © Photo : Instagram / @alexissharkey
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    143
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081322404_0:61:1200:736_1200x675_80_0_0_81c593c6c481700abd3de9a0d5454bde.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012011081322441-body-of-26-year-old-missing-instagram-influencer-found-in-texas/

    Alexis Robinault, known on Instagram as Alexis Sharkey and a "mentor", went missing last week. The family knew she vanished from the words of her husband, who had not heard from her since Friday.

    The body of an Instagram influencer, Alexis Sharkey (Robinault), was found on a roadside in Houston, Texas, according to several media reports, citing police sources.

    The body was found after the launch of an investigation following a report by a Houston Public Works employee of a "woman's unclothed body" in the 1000 block of Red Haw, near the Katy Freeway. Authorities told ABC 13 that there were no visible injuries to the body. The corpse, they believed, had remained there overnight.

    Alexis' mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, confirmed in a Facebook post that her daughter's body had been found, thanking followers for their support and asking for privacy to grieve the loss.

    Alexis' mother also told ABC 13 that she believed her daughter had been murdered.

    "I do believe she was murdered. Yes. From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut. I learned very young as a mom to trust my gut. It's not let me down," said Robinault. "We're very broken. We're very broken-hearted. It's just painful for someone so bright and having so much to offer... just to be gone, to be snuffed out".

    According to Robinault, the family was notified that the internet celebrity had gone missing on Saturday, when her husband reached out to the family to break the news. On the same day, Robinault shared a Facebook post revealing that her daughter had vanished and asked for help in the search.

    An investigation into the case is reportedly ongoing.

    Sharkey described herself as a "mentor" on Instagram, sharing lifestyle photos and beauty advice. Currently, there are 844 posts and over 27,000 followers in her Instagram account.

    Related:

    Russian Instagram Influencer Body Found Stabbed, Stuffed In Suitcase – Report
    Facebook, Instagram to Prohibit Paid 'Influencer' Promotion of Vaping, Tobacco, Guns
    Instagram Influencer Compares Her Before-and-After Photos, Slams Former 'Lean' Body, Praises Curves
    Tags:
    missing, death, Instagram, Texas, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse