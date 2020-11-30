Biden Set to Nominate Yellen as Treasury Secretary, Transition Team Says

Joe Biden is set to nominate Janet Yellen to serve as Treasury Secretary, his transition team said on Monday.
It also said that Adewale Adeyemo will be appointed Deputy Treasury Secretary, while Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey will serve on the Council of Economic Advisers.
Neera Tanden will be appointed as director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Cecilia Rouse will lead the Council of Economic Advisers, Biden's transition team said.
On 24 November, Biden announced his first cabinet picks, among them Secretary of State (Antony Blinken), homeland security secretary (Alejandro Mayorkas), ambassador to the United Nations (Linda Thomas-Greenfield), and director of national intelligence (Avril Haines). Former Secretary of State John Kerry was announced as taking the lead on combating climate change.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)