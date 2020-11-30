Michael Jackson's Ex-Wife Reveals How Great Pop Legend Was as a Father

"The king of pop" Michael Jackson died on 25 June 2009 at the age of 50 from a cardiac arrest, leaving three children behind - Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Blanket Jackson.

Debbie Rowe, an ex-wife of pop legend Michael Jackson, has revealed the singer's attitude towards his children. According to her, Jackson tried to fulfil all parental responsibilities, while she had no desire to be a mother, The Mirror reported.

Debbie Rowe married Michael in 1996, six months after he divorced Lisa Marie Presley, and gave birth to two of his children six months apart - Prince and Paris Jackson.

"I did it for him to become a father, not for me to become a mother," she said, as quoted by the outlet.

According to Debbie, the pop star did everything he could to make the children happy and healthy, while she did absolutely nothing.

"I didn't change diapers. I didn't get up in the middle of the night, even when I was there, Michael did it all," she revealed.

The couple divorced in 1999 after the birth of Paris, with Debbie Rowe giving all child custody rights to her ex-husband.

Jackson's first wife Lisa-Marie Presley also admitted that she did not want to have children, what became a stumbling block for the couple.

According to Presley, Michael didn't want to hang around and wanted to be with someone who could make him a father sooner rather than later.

Opinions regarding the late pop star soured in 2019 with the release of the bombshell documentary Leaving Neverland, which explores allegations that Jackson had sexually abused children.