Biden to Receive First Presidential Intelligence Briefing on Monday, His Office Says

Democrat Joe Biden will receive his first presidential intelligence briefing on Monday, his office announced on Sunday.
While President Donald Trump has refused to concede to Biden, accusing Democrats of "rigging" the 2020 election in favour of their candidate, he has greenlighted the transition process, advising GSA head Emily Murphy and her team to "do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols".
A specific note on Biden’s schedule for tomorrow - first time it lists him as getting the Presidential Daily Briefing of intelligence since winning pic.twitter.com/2LmmWJe2Wb— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 30, 2020
Prior to the White House authorisation, the Biden-Harris transition team had complained that Biden was not receiving daily intelligence reports, while the presumed president-elect had already held phone conversations with several world leaders. His transition aide Jen Psaki, now Biden's press secretary-to-be, said that they wanted access to the briefings so that they can "prepare to govern". However, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that it would not contact Biden's transition team until the GSA ascertains Biden as the likely president-elect.
All comments
Show new comments (0)