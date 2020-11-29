New York Public Schools to Gradually Reopen Starting December 7

"Beginning the week of Monday, December 7, New York City public schools will begin to reopen. We will begin with elementary schools," de Blasio said on Sunday, as broadcast on the official NYC Mayor Twitter page.
#ICYMI:@NYCMayor announced @NYCSchools buildings will reopen for 3-K, Pre-K and K-5 students on Monday, December 7.— City of New York (@nycgov) November 29, 2020
District 75 school buildings will reopen on Thursday, December 10. pic.twitter.com/qLl8lJCDgb
According to de Blasio, public schools in NYC will be reopening in phases, starting with preschool programs and kindergarten through fifth grade (3-K, Pre-K and K-5 students).
"Later that week, on Thursday, December 10th, our district 75 special education programs [will relaunch]," the mayor said.
Upon reopening, weekly #COVID19 testing will be in effect and testing consent forms will be required for our students to return.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 29, 2020
Families, you can fill out the form TODAY on your @NYCSchools account — go to https://t.co/kGFODNomzx.
In-person classes were halted in NYC in mid-November when daily positive testing for the coronavirus crossed critical levels set by the city.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City is now 679,111, over 34,514 have died, while 442,009 people have recovered. Nationwide, the total number of COVID-19 cases has now topped 13 million, with the official death toll surpassing 270,000.
