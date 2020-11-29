Joe Biden Twists Ankle While Playing With Dog, Awaits Examination

Democrat Joe Biden, 78, has twisted his ankle while playing with his dog Major, his office announced on Sunday afternoon.
"On 28 November, Saturday, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle. Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist", the statement said.
Biden is projected by major media outlets to become the next president of the United States, while several states have already certified the former vice president as the winner. On Monday, the US General Services Administration notified Biden that the process of power transition could officially start, with the decision later greenlighted by the Trump administration.
At the same time, incumbent President Donald Trump has refused to concede, accusing Democrats of "rigging" this year's election in favour of their candidate and seeking to overturn the election results in key battleground states, where he believes mass fraud and irregularities have taken place during the presidential race.
