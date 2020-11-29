US Airman Dies in Vehicle Incident at United Arab Emirates Base

"The Department of Defense announced today the death of an Airman who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel [OFS]. Captain Kelliann Leli, 30, of Parlin, New Jersey, died November 27 in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates," the Saturday statement says.
No further details on the incident were provided, but the defence department said an investigation is underway.
According to the DOD, Kelliann Leli was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron at the Travis Air Force Base in California.
Operation Freedom’s Sentinel (OFS) is part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.
