Register
14:20 GMT28 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sign at the United States Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, DC, 29 August 2020

    New Rules in US to Allow Federal Government to Use Firing Squads and Poison Gas to Execute Criminals

    © REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1c/1081303591_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_daba69d7bc5855404f181c8df391fe96.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011281081303657-new-rules-in-us-to-allow-federal-government-to-use-firing-squads-and-poison-gas-to-execute/

    This summer, the US Justice Department has restarted the practice of federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. Since then, eight people have been put to death by federal authorities and new executions are being planned for the upcoming month.

    The US Justice Department has amended execution protocols, allowing for federal death row inmates to be put to death using methods other than lethal injection, which could potentially include inhaling nitrogen gas, firing squads and even hangings.

    According to the rule, which was published in the Federal Register on Friday, the US government could now use “any other manner prescribed by the law of the state in which the sentence was imposed”, to carry out federal executions.

    The list of these “other” ways to carry out capital punishment in US states is not long, but could be surprising to those unfamiliar with American executions.

    Methods of Execution Used Across the US

    In the United States, the death penalty is allowed in 28 out of 50 states, with lethal injunction being the most common method applied to carry out the sentencing.

    States including Florida, Virginia and Kentucky still use electrocution, where the convicted is 'fried' in an electric chair, as in Stephen King's The Green Mile. Several more states, including Arkansas and Oklahoma, may resort to this method as an alternative if others are found unconstitutional or unavailable.

    The inhalation of a poison gas as a means of execution is permitted in seven states, with Alabama being the latest to use this process of asphyxiating offenders. In Washington state, convicted inmates can also choose to be executed by hanging, while firing squads are still available as a measure in Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah, according to Death Penalty Information Center.

    In some states that practice various different execution alternatives, criminals sentenced to death are able to choose how exactly they will leave this world.

    End of Hiatus

    In July, the US Department of Justice resumed capital punishment for the first time since 2003, executing three federal prisoners that month. Five more were put to death between August and November. The last person to be killed was Orlando Hall, who was accused of kidnapping, raping and killing 16-year-old Liza Rene back in 1994.

    All of the convicts were put to death via a lethal injection of a drug called pentobarbital, but the substance can be difficult and expensive to obtain.

    The sun sets on the Federal Corrections Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, U.S. May 22, 2019, where death row inmate Orlando Hall was being held
    © REUTERS / BRYAN WOOLSTON
    The sun sets on the Federal Corrections Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, U.S. May 22, 2019, where death row inmate Orlando Hall was being held

    The return of the federal death sentence was generally met with a wave of condemnation from the Democratic party, as more people have now been executed by US federal authorities in 2020 than during the previous fifty years.

    The Justice Department has scheduled five more executions before Inauguration Day takes place in January, that could see Democratic candidate Joe Biden assuming the presidential seat if he is confirmed by Electoral College in December, something the incumbent President Donald Trump opposes.

    The announced amendment to execution protocols will come into effect on 24 December, but it’s not clear yet whether the federal government will carry out any of the scheduled executions with any methods other than the lethal jab.

    Tags:
    Justice Department, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, execution, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse