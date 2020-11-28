Biden Gains More Votes After Trump Pays $3 Million for Wisconsin Recount

President Trump spent $3 million for recounts in two Wisconsin counties after the election — but so far the end result is 132 more votes for Joe Biden. Those new votes, all from Milwaukee County, now add to Biden’s lead of nearly 20,600 votes in the state.

A recount in Wisconsin’s largest county demanded by President Donald Trump’s election campaign ended on Friday with the president-elect, Joe Biden, gaining votes, according to the AP.

Trump requested recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties — which are largely Democratic — in hopes of clawing back a victory in the state.

After the recount in Milwaukee county, Biden made a net gain of 132 votes, out of nearly 460,000 cast. Overall, the Democrat gained 257 votes to Trump’s 125.

The Dane recount is continuing; but so far it has only tipped 68 votes in Trump’s favor. The recount there is expected to wrap up on Sunday.

A Republican lawsuit brought by the Wisconsin Voters Alliance, is seeking to block certification of the state’s election results is still pending in Wisconsin Supreme Court, and Trump’s campaign appears to be preparing additional last minute challenges in hopes of changing the outcome.

But by law, state election officials must certify the election results on Tuesday.

Certification is done by the Democratic chair of the Wisconsin Election Commission.

The Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson promised the recounts results were "transparent, accurate and fair."

“There was an examination of every ballot by election workers, a meticulous recounting of every ballot that was properly cast, a transparent process that allowed the public to observe, a fair process that allows the aggrieved candidate who sought the recount an opportunity to observe and object to ballots they believe should not be counted,” Christenson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Judges have already thrown out Trump’s lawsuits in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan and dismissed his election fraud allegations as baseless.

Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania recently certified their results, each declaring Biden the winner.

Trump said on Thursday that he would vacate the White House if the electoral college votes for Biden.