Register
14:00 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York.

    Tulsi Gabbard Asks Trump to Pardon Snowden and Assange for ‘Exposing Criminality of Deep State’

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107762/45/1077624502_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_6bc5edc8a27c1332d1d1f2b2ceae4254.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011271081295338-tulsi-gabbard-asks-trump-to-pardon-snowden-and-assange-for-exposing-criminality-of-deep-state/

    On Wednesday, President Donald Trump pardoned former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Flynn had pleaded guilty in 2017 to making ‘false and fraudulent statements’ to the FBI regarding the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the Trump transition, but later retracted his plea and accused the FBI of framing him.

    Outgoing Hawaii Congresswoman and former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has urged President Trump to use the time he has left in office to pardon former NSA contractor-turned whistleblower Edward Snowden and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

    “@real Donald Trump Since you’re giving pardons to people, please considering those who, at great personal sacrifice, exposed the deception and criminality of those in the deep state,” Gabbard wrote, addressing Trump directly via his Twitter handle.

    Gabbard’s tweet linked to a video dated October 6 in which she pointed to her previous efforts to introduce legislation in the House to drop criminal charges against Snowden and Assange, and to reform the Espionage Act of 1917.

    “I’ve introduced legislation to stand up for and to protect brave whistleblowers who come forward to expose illegal actions within our own government or egregious abuses of power and to reform the Espionage Act. To make sure that if a whistleblower is prosecuted under the Espionage Act, that they will have their fair day in court, something that is currently not allowable under the law as it stands today,” the congresswoman said in the video.

    One of the pieces of legislation mentioned by Gabbard was cosponsored by Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who recently urged the president to pardon himself before leaving office to prevent his Democratic opponents of trying to prosecute him on some trumped up charge out of “blood lust.” Trump later retweeted Gaetz’ pardon-related remarks.

    Flynn Pardon

    The lawmakers’ comments come in the wake of Trump’s decision to pardon former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak during the Trump transition in late 2016. He first pleaded guilty but later retracted the plea after it became apparent through leaked documents that the FBI had deliberately tricked him into making false statements. In May, the Department of Justice moved to dismiss Flynn’s prosecution. However, Judge Emmet Sullivan, who oversaw the case, put the DOJ’s effort to close the case on hold.

    Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Manchester, N.H.
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Urges US Congress to Expel Turkey From NATO
    Gabbard, 39, is an active duty member of the Hawaii National Guard, and has carried out two tours of duty in the Middle East, including a deployment in Iraq in 2004. She has been somewhat of a maverick within the Democratic Party, attacking both Trump and establishment Democrats over US foreign policy, urging Washington to begin an immediate pullout of troops from Iraq and Syria, refusing to vote to impeach Trump, attacking the mainstream media for smearing her, and starting, and then dropping, a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over the former secretary of state’s accusations that Gabbard was a “favourite of the Russians” and a potential “Russian asset.”

    Snowden and Assange

    Snowden, indicted under the Espionage Act for his role in revealing the extent of the National Security Agency’s ability to carry out illegal mass surveillance of Americans, has been living in Russia since 2013, and recently filed documents to extend his residence permit for three more years. In August, Trump said he was sympathetic to those “that think that [Snowden] is not being treated fairly,” prompting a ‘pardon Snowden’ movement to swell online.

    Snowden, who has indicated repeatedly that he would like to return to the US, retweeted Gabbard’s latest tweet, and tweeted that he has “seen more calls for pardon this year than in all others combined.”

    Julian Assange remains locked up a British prison amid a long-running trial to extradite him to the United States. If extradited and convicted, he would face up to 175 years in prison over 18 separate charges, most of them related to violations of the Espionage Act.

    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court on the final day of a hearing to decide whether Assange should be extradited to the United States, in London, Britain October 1, 2020.
    © REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS
    Assange's Father Says His Son Facing Persecution, Not Prosecution
    Assange has been imprisoned since April 2019, after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he had taken refuge in June 2012. In September, one of Assange’s lawyers revealed that he had rejected an offer of a pardon or a guarantee of non-prosecution from US officials in exchange for information about the source of the 2016 Democratic National Commission leaks on the party’s efforts to sabotage Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

    Related:

    Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Her Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden
    Modi Gov’t Reaches Out to Tulsi Gabbard to Establish ‘Favourable’ Ties with Democrats
    Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Urges US Congress to Expel Turkey From NATO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse