Register
21:59 GMT25 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn and Donald Trump (File)

    Trump Pardons Ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    US
    Get short URL
    583
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104759/76/1047597605_0:287:3896:2478_1200x675_80_0_0_b64cde5d5dc42d97e35a750c877b71e3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011251081275966-trump-pardons-ex-national-security-advisor-michael-flynn/

    Media reports indicated earlier that Trump told his confidants about pardoning his ex-aide during what is presumed to be the US president's final weeks in office.

    President Donald Trump announces a pardon for his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, 61, who was accused of lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the US.

    Trump previously said that the case against Flynn was a "scam" and he was framed, adding that what has happened to him should never happen to any other American.

    According to media speculation, the move is supposed to be one in a series of pardons Trump is going to announce before the next US president takes office.

    Flynn's Case

    Retired Army Gen. Flynn, who was forced into retirement, pleaded guilty in 2017 to making "false and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding the nature of the talks with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak amid the 2016 election campaign. He, however, retracted his plea later after evidence emerged that the FBI might have framed him.

    The Flynn case was part of broader investigations into alleged collusion between the Trump team and Russian officials in 2016, which had been making headlines on major US media outlets for almost two years. However,  the final report of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller stated there was no evidence that a conspiracy between Trump and Russia took place during the 2016 presidential campaign.

    In early May, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said it was dismissing Flynn's prosecution, finding that the FBI's questioning of Flynn was not "conducted with a legitimate investigative basis", with his responses immaterial "even if untrue".

    Framed by FBI?

    In July, a portion of documents released by the DOJ indicated the FBI knew Flynn was not a Russian agent and had no intent to lie to the federal agents during his interview in 2017, Flynn's legal team said. The FBI "knew General Flynn's statements were not material to any investigation", his lawyers wrote in a court filing.

    Meanwhile, another portion of declassified documents revealed that a number of Obama-era officials, including Joe Biden, had received intelligence about Flynn's conversations during the period between President Donald Trump's 8 November 2016 election and Trump's swearing-in on 20 January 2017, which prompted many Republicans to suggest that they specifically picked officials close to President Trump.

    Trump has once said that Obama and Biden should be jailed for 50 years for their engagement in the investigation against Flynn.  "It's a disgrace what's happened this is the greatest political scam, hoax in the history of our country. And people should be going to jail for this stuff and hopefully, a lot of people are going to have to pay", the US president said.

    Flynn said in mid-January he withdrew his guilty plea because of the government's "bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement".

    Tags:
    national security, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Red autumn leaves on a koi pond.
    Sea of Red and Yellow: Marvels of Japanese Nature in Autumn
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse