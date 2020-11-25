Trump Administration Gives ByteDance Another 7-Day Extension of Deadline to Sell TikTok

The Trump administration has once again extended the deadline for Chinese company ByteDance to sell its video-sharing app TikTok in the United States, a court filing showed on Wednesday.
The new deadline expired on 4 December.
Just in: Trump administration has again extended TikTok deadline to sell off its U.S. assets. This time by one week. New deadline: December 4. pic.twitter.com/UYlw1xJDY9— Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) November 25, 2020
The Trump administration has sought to ban new downloads of TikTok until Bytedance reaches an agreement of a sale to a US company. So far, ByteDance has been negotiating a potential deal with the tech company Oracle and retail giant Walmart.
President Donald Trump has threatened to ban the sought-after app, citing national security concerns. According to him, the Chinese government is allegedly using the app as an instrument to obtain data from American users of TikTok.
