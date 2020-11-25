US Denies Permit for Gold, Copper Mine in Southwest Alaska

The assessment was based on an in-depth analysis of project alternatives and examination for technical information, the statement added.
"Today, the US Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District issued a record of decision that denies the Pebble Limited Partnership’s permit application to develop a copper-molybdenum-gold mine in southwest Alaska under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act," the statement said, as quoted by local media.
The decision brought an end to the years-long dispute over creating a giant production project near the world’s largest wild sockeye salmon fishery.
"USACE determined that the applicant’s plan for the discharge of fill material does not comply with Clean Water Act guidelines and concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest," the statement said.
A group of local environmental organizations, businesses and native Alaskans fought for more than a decade to prevent mining, as the area’s waterways feed into Bristol Bay, which is home to a valuable fishery.
