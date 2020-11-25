Trump Backs Out of Pennsylvania Hearing After Campaign Adviser Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Pennsylvania public hearing, organized by Republican lawmakers of the state, was slated to be the US president’s first trip outside the Washington, DC, area since the November 3 election.

US President Donald Trump nixed Wednesday plans to join lawyer Rudy Giuliani and GOP state lawmakers in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to examine allegations of widespread “irregularities” in the presidential election, according to The Hill.

Pennsylvania on Tuesday certified Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the state in the presidential election.

CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins highlighted in a tweet that the US president’s cancellation came shortly after Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Epshteyn was recently seen alongside Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team during a news conference last week. He was also in close quarters with Giuliani during a November 22 radio interview.

Giuliani, on the other hand, appeared at the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee’s public hearing that began at 12:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

“It's in everyone's interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” Giuliani said in a Tuesday statement released by the Trump-Pence reelection campaign. “And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”

The release highlighted similar public hearings are scheduled to take place with the state legislatures of Arizona and Michigan on November 30 and December 1, respectively.

“We are pleased that the State Legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan will be convening hearings to examine the November 3rd presidential election,” said Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser for the Trump campaign and personal attorney to the US president.

“There were serious irregularities, we have proof of fraud in a number of states, and it is important for all Americans to have faith in our electoral process. All we have wanted from the outset is to count every legal vote and discount every illegal vote.”