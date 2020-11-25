New US Sanctions May Target Russian Defence Ministry, Kremlin-Linked Company, Draft Bill Shows

The US may include Russia's Ministry of Defence and a Kremlin-affiliated a company in its new sanctions list, according to a draft of the document. The draft also reportedly lists defence contractors linked to the Ministry of Defence.
The document, which has been seen by Sputnik, also includes 28 Russian organisations working in the aviation, space, rocketry, and nuclear spheres, imposing sanctions on Rosatom's leading nuclear weapons research centres, a research institute of Roscosmos, and a manufacturer of space rocket technology.
The new list follows another document from the Trump administration that identified 89 Chinese firms as having ties to the military, and thus restricted those companies from buying a range of US-made technologies.
Earlier this week, the US secretary of state banned American companies from having any ties with three Russian firms - Aviazapchast, Elecon Joint Stock Company, and Elecon Group – without providing motivation for its decision to impose the sanctions.
