White House Gift Shop Slashes Prices on Trump Products, Promotes Biden Inauguration Coins

While Donald Trump still refuses to accept the results of the 2020 US presidential election, the White House Gift Shop seems to have read the writing on the wall, as it has slashed prices on Trump merchandise with discounts reaching 50 percent, according to the TMZ outlet.
The range of items that can be found in "Our Featured Products" includes the President Trump American Flag Pin, now being sold for $15.95, while the original price stood at $24.95.
2018 Christmas ornaments are sold at a 50 percent discount, now available for $175 for an ordinary package and $50 for a smaller one.
At the same time, the White House Gift Shop is promoting pre-orders for Joe Biden inauguration coins, with sales set to start on 1 January, prior to the inauguration ceremony that is to take place on 20 January.
All comments
Show new comments (0)