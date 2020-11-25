Trump and First Lady Take Part in Presidential Pardon of Fortunate Thanksgiving Turkey - Videos

The ceremony of sending turkeys to US presidents for the Thanksgiving holiday dates back to the 19th century when turkeys had been donated to the president as gifts from private citizens. The first official Thanksgiving Turkey pardon ceremony was held by US President George H. W. Bush in 1989. Since 2016, all unpardoned turkeys have gone to the "Gobblers Rest" exhibit at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia.
https://t.co/fps08npGqJ pic.twitter.com/e7giu2jEG1— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020
President @realDonaldTrump has granted CORN, this year's National Thanksgiving Turkey, a full pardon!— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 24, 2020
With their Thanksgiving turkey duties complete, Corn and Cob will both retire to Iowa State University! 🌽 🦃 pic.twitter.com/C6HA7sS9K9
All comments
Show new comments (0)