Biden Says Trump's Administration Outreach on Transition Process Has Been 'Sincere'

The US General Services Administration (GSA) determined on Monday that the Biden team could access key post-election resources and services, acknowledging the 78-year-old as the likely president-elect in the 2020 race.

Projected president-elect Joe Biden says the Trump administration's outreach to him has been "sincere", as the transition process has officially begun.

He added that the transfer of power is not as far behind as once feared despite the delay in accessing resources and communicating with Trump administration officials. "We're gonna not be so far behind the curve as we thought we might be", Biden told NBC News on Tuesday.

BIDEN on working with the Trump administration on the transition:



"I think we're going to not be so far behind the curve, as we thought we might be in the past. And there's a lot of immediate discussion, and I must say, the outreach has been sincere." pic.twitter.com/MaLBNPObCV — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 24, 2020

Once the GSA announced its decision, Biden said Trump's transition team immediately reached out to work on vaccine development and ensuring he gets the daily intelligence briefings, among other security issues.

Earlier in the day, the White House authorised Biden to receive the president's daily intelligence reports. The US Department of State also said it is looking at the GSA move to greenlight the transition of power, pledging to "make this work".

Although President Donald Trump has said he will not concede due to election fraud and vowed to continue fighting for legitimate results in this election, he recommended that the GSA head "do what needs to be done" with regard to his rival Biden's transition.