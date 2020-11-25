YouTube Suspends US Media Network OANN Over Alleged COVID-19 Misinformation, Report Says

"After careful review, we removed a video from OANN and issued a strike on the channel for violating our COVID-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content claiming there’s a guaranteed cure," the report quoted a YouTube spokesperson as saying.
YouTube also suspended OANN’s participation in its monetization program.
“Additionally, due to repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy and other channel monetization policies, we’ve suspended the channel from the YouTube Partner Program and as a result, its monetization on YouTube."
It is unclear what OANN’s video specifically said about a COVID-19 cure that made YouTube decide to suspend the channel, according to CNBC.
Media outlets supportive of US President Donald Trump routinely accuse popular social platforms - including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter - of censoring their content.
Earlier, Donald Trump picked Youtube as his new tool to reach out to potential voters during the 2020 election campaign in comparison to the 2016 presidential race, when Team Trump largely relied on Facebook.
All comments
Show new comments (0)